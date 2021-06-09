The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce gets its newest summer student

A lot has changed for the Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce in the past year, location, responsibilities, but what remains unchanged is that this year too, they are hosting a summer student.

This year, the chamber has hired just one summer student, Alora Martens. Alora, 20, was born in Burns Lake and has lived all her life here. She graduated from the Lakes District Secondary School in 2019 and is now pursuing her Bachelor of Criminology from College of New Caledonia (CNC) in Prince George. She will be then applying to law schools but it in the meantime, Martens has been trying to come down during summers as and when she can.

Martens will this year be working as the market coordinator for the upcoming community market.

In the past, summer students with the chamber would primarily look after the visitor information centre and would also be seen manning the secondary location at Radley Beach. They would then help the manager coordinate and oversee the market. However this year, since the chamber will no longer be in charge of the visitor information centre, the summer student will be focusing on the market.

“I would be planning and running our markets every Friday, coordinating with vendors etc.,” she said.

Marten interviewed at a few places in the town but ended up choosing the chamber.

“I loved Randi as a boss and this way I get to connect with everyone in Burns Lake and serving the entire community in one go,” said Martens.

Martens has never done anything of this sort on such a large scale but so far she has been enjoying the experience and is excited about the upcoming market and new location.

The chamber has also started selling their ice creams this summer.

“We have had a great response so far especially when it is nice and sunny outside,” said Martens.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

