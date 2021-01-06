The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce sells over $30,000 in gift certificates in 2020

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce sold over $31,000 worth of gift certificates in 2020.

With still a few days to go until Christmas, the chamber already sold $31,285 worth of gift certificates in 2020, as opposed to the $32,155 gift certificates in 2019.

In November 2015, after a survey that the Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce conducted, they decided to launch a local gift certificate program to entice shoppers to buy locally. Ever since the launch of the program, the chamber has sold over $220,000 worth of gift certificates.

“Gift Certificates are great as gifts because they can be used in 22 stores in our community, they don’t expire and keep our hard-earned dollars right here at home,” said Randi Amendt, the chamber manager.

The successful program allows consumers to purchase gift certificates from the chamber and redeem them at participating local retailers and service businesses. The chamber launched this program with the intention of keeping shopping dollars in the Lakes District.

Gift certificates can be purchased from the Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce in denominations of $10, $25 and $50 and the chamber also takes special orders sometimes of different amounts to custom suit purchases.

“2020 has been a year of many challenges for everyone, I think each business has faced its own set of challenges, our community has done an amazing job at being flexible and supporting each other,” said Amendt, adding that her message to the community for the new year would be to “live local, love local.”

