The Burns Lake Public Library’s annual book sale to last two weeks

The Burns Lake Public Library is holding its annual book sale from August 11 to August 22, at the library’s multipurpose room.

Each year, the library receives a lot of book donations. The library staff carefully goes through each of these books and picks the books that the library doesn’t already have, or the books that are in good condition for library circulation or even books that the staff thinks would be good to have as extra copies, and adds them to the library’s collection. The books that don’t make the cut, are packed away until spring when the library hosts a book sale.

This year, the library has roughly 500 books.

“Children’s books and cookbooks are generally the most popular picks at the annual book sale event,” said Monika Willner, the library director.

Usually, the book sale is held at the Lakeview mall during spring, for a period of two to four days however, this year is going to look different.

“Due to Covid, we had to postpone the event and we couldn’t find enough volunteers for the mall location and we also wanted to make sure we kept the numbers low. So this year, we will be hosting the book sale in the library’s multi-purpose room in the basement,” said Willner.

Although the library will have hand sanitizers, the books won’t be quarantined unlike the library’s usual book-quarantine for books that are touched by patrons for browsing. However, Willner wants to encourage patrons to bring their own gloves if they feel they don’t want to touch books with their bare hands and still want to browse safely.

The book sale is a donation-based event.

“For us, it is a fundraiser and a great way to bring in some income, which the library currently, definitely needs,” said Willner.

The multi-purpose room that can be accessed from Lakers Avenue, will be open for the event everyday except Sunday, from Tuesday August 11 to Saturday August 22 between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The library will have at least one volunteer present in the room at all times. The library also plans to have one-way directions between the tables to ensure distancing and they would also limit people to five at a time inside the room.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

