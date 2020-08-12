The Burns Lake Public Library annual book sale will not be held at the Lakeview Mall this year. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)

The Burns Lake Public Library’s annual book sale to last two weeks

Extended hours, new venue to follow Covid restrictions

The Burns Lake Public Library is holding its annual book sale from August 11 to August 22, at the library’s multipurpose room.

Each year, the library receives a lot of book donations. The library staff carefully goes through each of these books and picks the books that the library doesn’t already have, or the books that are in good condition for library circulation or even books that the staff thinks would be good to have as extra copies, and adds them to the library’s collection. The books that don’t make the cut, are packed away until spring when the library hosts a book sale.

This year, the library has roughly 500 books.

“Children’s books and cookbooks are generally the most popular picks at the annual book sale event,” said Monika Willner, the library director.

Usually, the book sale is held at the Lakeview mall during spring, for a period of two to four days however, this year is going to look different.

“Due to Covid, we had to postpone the event and we couldn’t find enough volunteers for the mall location and we also wanted to make sure we kept the numbers low. So this year, we will be hosting the book sale in the library’s multi-purpose room in the basement,” said Willner.

Although the library will have hand sanitizers, the books won’t be quarantined unlike the library’s usual book-quarantine for books that are touched by patrons for browsing. However, Willner wants to encourage patrons to bring their own gloves if they feel they don’t want to touch books with their bare hands and still want to browse safely.

The book sale is a donation-based event.

“For us, it is a fundraiser and a great way to bring in some income, which the library currently, definitely needs,” said Willner.

The multi-purpose room that can be accessed from Lakers Avenue, will be open for the event everyday except Sunday, from Tuesday August 11 to Saturday August 22 between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The library will have at least one volunteer present in the room at all times. The library also plans to have one-way directions between the tables to ensure distancing and they would also limit people to five at a time inside the room.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One dead as fish boat sinks off southern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Burns Lake local captures cycle of life

Burns Lake Brian Mailloux captured a photo of this Golden Eagle with… Continue reading

LDAC features Tweedsmuir Fiddlers and Thea Neumann at Burns Lake Community Market

The Tweedsmuir Fiddlers entertained shoppers with their performance two weeks back during… Continue reading

‘We have not dropped the project’: says Burns Lake Council about St. John’s Heritage Church

Work ongoing to determine the project’s feasibility

CNC Lakes District Campus in Burns Lake lays off Academic Upgrading faculty

Introduces two new credentialed programs for Fall 2020

How many visitors have come through Burns Lake and Houston in July 2020?

Lower numbers due to Covid, but still higher than expected

Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

Canucks ride momentum into NHL playoff series against defending Stanley Cup champs

PREVIEW: Vancouver opens against St. Louis on Wednesday

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

One dead as fish boat sinks off southern Vancouver Island

Shawnigan Lake-registered Arctic Fox II went down off Cape Flattery, west of Victoria

Landlord takes front door, windows after single B.C. mom late with rent

Maple Ridge mom gets help from community generosity and government

42 more people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

The province has recorded no new deaths in recent days

Joe Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

Harris and Biden plan to deliver remarks Wednesday in Wilmington

Lawsuit launched after Florida child handcuffed, booked and briefly jailed

Suit alleges “deliberate indifference” to what should have been handled as a behavioural issue

Russia approves vaccine, Putin hopes to begin mass production

Critic calls decision to proceed without thorough testing ‘dangerous and grossly immoral’

Most Read