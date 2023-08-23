Burns Lake resident Johnny Johnson has organized the Centennial Ball Drop fundraiser. Buy a ball for $25 and you might win a Honda ATV. There are many other prizes to be won also. You can buy a ball at Woods N Water, Visitors Info Centre, Corridor 16, Priestly Meats, Lino’s. For more info or if you want to buy a ball you can call Johnny Johnson at 250-692-0021. (Saddman Zaman/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Support Centre
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Good News
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map