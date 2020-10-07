The food solutions during the construction of the Railway

How Pat Burns & Co. solved a huge problem for the Grand Trunk Pacific Railway

© 2019 Michael Riis-Christianson and the Lakes District Museum Society

Construction of the Grand Trunk Pacific Railway through the wilderness of Northern British Columbia presented the project’s prime contractors, Foley, Welch & Stewart, with a host of problems. Not only did the company have to hire and transport men to the work sites, but it also had to feed them.

Getting food to the construction sites was difficult. Initially, pack trains carried staples to temporary camps established along the right-of-way; later, after the route had been cleared, wagons and sleighs hauled mountains of grub over crude roads built through the bush.

The quality of food in the camps was often poor, and fresh meat was always in short supply. On several occasions during construction, camp cuisine was so bad that men walked off the job. Foley, Welch & Stewart responded to these incidents by threatening to withdraw food supplies altogether – thus earning the nickname “Fool ‘em, Work ‘em and Starve ‘em.”

Yet with every crisis comes opportunity. Calgary businessman Pat Burns was quick to realize that there was a profit to be made supplying meat to the construction crews.

Burns, who’d been brokering livestock for years, had access to plenty of cattle, but still had the problem of getting them to the camps. Initially, the animals were transported to Vancouver, slaughtered, and then shipped to Prince Rupert. From there, the carcasses were put on riverboats and transported to the head of navigation on the Skeena River, at which point they were loaded on pack horses and wagons for the final journey to the camp kitchens. This proved to be problematic, because there were no refrigeration systems in operation at the time.

Burns solved the dilemma by making the cattle responsible for their own transportation. He bought them by the thousands and drove the animals overland to Foley, Welch & Stewart’s construction camps.

Pat Burns & Co. became the primary supplier of meat to the Grand Trunk Pacific Railway. To accommodate the herds, corrals were constructed at every eatery along the right of way. The animals were penned upon arrival, fed, and shot only when needed.

In 1913, a contractor for Pat Burns & Co. named Bill Jasper brought 300 head overland from Kamloops to the Lakes District. The animals were ferried across the Nechako River, driven to this area, and then transported by scow across Burns and Decker lakes.

William Gow, an operator for the Yukon Telegraph, was on hand to witness the event. He photographed the herd as cowboys drove them past his telegraph cabin in what is now Richmond Loop.

One hundred of the animals were left at the camp near Burns Lake and a similar number near the settlement at Decker. They supplied the area with meat for the remainder of the summer.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liberals’ ‘supercluster’ program falling short of promised jobs, economic growth

Just Posted

NDP candidate battled cancer this spring

Ann Marie Sam says she’s more than ever committed to running for office

Incumbent BC Liberal MLA John Rustad will run for the fifth time

Hopes to continue serving the Nechako Lakes riding

How did Burns Lake observe the Orange Shirt Day?

A look at what Grassy Plains, WKE and LDSS did for the day

Burns Lake to get a Compulsory Wildlife Inspector

Hunters will no longer have to travel to Smithers or Vanderhoof for inspections

Who won Lakes Artisan Centre’s anniversary gift basket?

Lakes Artisan Centre recently celebrated their 10 year anniversary and as part… Continue reading

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

New York Rangers select Lafrenière with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

Vancouver Canucks have no picks until Round 3

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

‘I still wanted a reason to celebrate’: Tl’etinqox chief ties the knot in historic wedding

Amidst the pandemic and his own health scare Chief Joe Alphonse marries Chastity Davis

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with $1,000 COVID relief payments

News COVID-19 payments up to $1,000 per household

Most Read