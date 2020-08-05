The freshly paved Fourth Avenue in Burns Lake

The paving for Fourth Avenue was recently undertaken along with pavement work for other avenues like the First, Third and Fifth. Curb installation and pavement work was done on these avenues. The plans for the pavement shifted slightly due to Covid-related delays and then further due to the wet summer that Burns Lake has been experiencing this year. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)
