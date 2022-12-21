What could be a better gift than life? The Wise Men brought gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh to Jesus, but before they gave those treasures, they knelt and gave Him their own lives. They knew who He was, God clothed in flesh to save the world, for… “In Him was life, and the life was the light of mankind.”

Jesus arrived at a time when people were sitting in “darkness and the shadow of death.” Who could be more welcome than One who brings life? To the leper, being healed and restored to family and community, Jesus was the Gift of life. To the paralyzed man lowered through the rooftop and restored, Jesus was the Gift of life. To the grieving parents of a dead, twelve-year-old daughter, Jesus was the Gift of life. But physical healings only proved He had a far greater gift to bestow… the gift of Eternal Life through forgiveness of sins.

We too are sitting in darkness and the shadow of death. Statistic groups remind us that over 142 million people die each year, and that we’re all going to face death at some point. Jesus entered death willingly, on our behalf, to destroy it… “O death, I will be your plague, O grave, I will be your destruction!” The Bible is right; death has passed upon all mankind because all have sinned. Yet through forgiveness, Jesus defeated death’s rightful claim on our lives. All who receive Him as the Gift of Life, by a repentant prayer of faith, are granted Everlasting Life.

And now that Christ’s invitation to share His life has circled the globe, people everywhere await the fulfilment of His promise to return. This beautiful season reminds us anew that the best is yet to come.

Merry Christmas.