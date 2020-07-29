The Lakes District Arts Council to give background music for the community market

The Lakes District Arts Council (LDAC) now have a booth at the Burns Lake Community Market to provide some live music. On July24 during the community market, Jim Loeb performed live at the LDAC booth. The intention of such a booth with live music is “just to provide some lively background music to the market while giving artists a chance to perform” and is not intended for people to come and gather around, due to the Covid restriction, said LDAC member John Barth. The community market happens every Friday at CNC parking lot. For more information for the market call the Chamber 250-692-3773.(Priyanka Ketkar photo)



