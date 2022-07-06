The Link in Burns Lake looks for volunteers

On June 24, The Link held a volunteer recruitment event at the Rotary Park in front of CNC in Burns Lake.

The Link offers six different programs in the community and there are many different volunteer opportunities available. Volunteers are needed to help elevate the quality and quantity of services that can be delivered. There is a lot of flexibility in the types of opportunities as well as the schedules and time commitments.

The food centre is located on Centre Street, across from the hospital. It has been serving the area for 20 years. The dedicated staff and volunteers provide food security for 90 to 100 families and individuals each week. Assistance would be appreciated for food distribution days or more behind the scenes work, like repackaging. Preparing meals for our hot meal program is also welcome.

The food centre also has a wonderful garden. There’s always lots to do in the garden during growing season. Planting, watering, harvesting, the list goes on. Assisting seniors and people with mobility issues is always needed during berry picking season.

The Link offers a range of services specifically for elders and seniors in the region. A new program to The Link is the Better at Home program. The aim of this program is to provide non-medical supports for seniors in their homes. It provides light housekeeping, minor home repairs, light yard work, transportation, friendly visiting, meal prep and meals on wheels.

Elaine Wiebe, manager for senior’s programs at The Link said, “We currently are looking for Meals on Wheels helpers. These individuals are able to commit to one hour a week to deliver meals to seniors and those who are home bound. This service is primarily within the village.”

There are other more flexible opportunities available as well. The Link is looking for people to offer rides to clients so they can get to their medical appointments or other destinations they need to go to. It could also be delivering things, such as medication or groceries. All volunteers receive training and need to complete a criminal record check. People that are driving their own vehicle will need a valid drivers’ license and will receive paid mileage.

If you prefer not to be behind the wheel of your car while volunteering, there are a few more options. We are looking for friendly visitors. This service offers someone to talk to, do activities with or have outings together. Suitable for any age, visiting could be done in the senior’s home, out in the community and even by phone.

If you are interested in learning more, please call us at 250-251-9443 or email ewiebe@thelink-ld.ca.