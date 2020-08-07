The much-awaited Splash Park opens in Burns Lake

The Splash Park at the Radley Beach Park is finally open for public. The Splash Park will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the end of summer. The park will however neither be supervised, nor would any of the equipment at the park be cleaned or disinfected. The village has therefore advised the community to use caution, care and their own judgment when using the park. The idea for the park has been in the works since 2018 but was actually put in motion last year in April. The facility is available free of charge. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

