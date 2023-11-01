The new Rambler bus is now in service

The Pines Long Term Care Home finally has their new Rambler bus in service at Burns Lake. (L-R) Christine Böttger (Driver for Better at Home program), Lynne Zettergreen (Auxiliary), Sharon Miller (Auxiliary), Jeanie Reimer (Auxiliary), Pat Crouse-Brown (Auxiliary), Helen Brown (Auxiliary), Nancy Delury (Auxiliary), Nancy Delury (The Link), Arlene Buckham (The Pines) Anna Simmons (Auxiliary). (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

The Pines Long Term Care Home finally has their new Rambler bus in service.

It has been operational since Oct. 11.

The previous bus was no longer reliable and effecting services offered by the Pines and The Link.

The cost of the bus was $196,763.84 and majority of it was paid for by the Burns Lake & District Health Care Auxiliary.

Michels Canada also donated $11,531 from last year’s fishing derby fund raiser.

There were also a few small cash donations made by community members.

The bus is a 2023 Chevrolet Micro Bird G5. It seats maximum 16 ambulatory plus two wheelchairs. It can also be converted into four ambulatory and six wheelchairs.

Recreation Therapist of the Pines and Northern Health Arlene Buckham is pleased with the new features of the bus.

Visibility has improved for the drivers, with bigger windows at the back and there’s a back up camera. There is also a large over head window at the front which improves the view for passengers.

These features are particularly beneficial during country drives and the bus has a better quality stereo and intercom.

Additionally, there is a folding access step, to support users with mobility challenges while getting on and off the bus.

The seats are better and includes arm rests, and vinyl, making it easier to clean on a regular basis.

The bus is primarily used by the Pines for recreation outings and to pick up and drop off individuals who attend the Adult Day Program on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays.

The Link also uses it for their Better at Home Program, as a transportation service for seniors living in the community on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Northern Health fleet services and The Pines have not decided anything for the old bus.