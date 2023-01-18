North West Pitbulls tounrnament held in Burns Lake on Jan 14 and 15. (Ted Douglas photo/Lakes District News)

The North West Pitbulls host a tournment in Burns Lake

The North West Pitbulls played a tournament in Burns Lake on Jan 14 and 15. It was a super weekend which included the four teams that make up the Northern Female league; North East Predators, Prince George Capitals, Williams Lake Timberwolves and North West District Pitbulls. Williams Lake Timberwolves won all three of their games, Prince George Capitals lost two, tied one, North East Predators won two, lost one and the North West Pitbulls lost two, tied one. The girls collected a very large amount of female hygiene products, baby diapers and wipes for the local food bank. The community was awesome and came out to support them. (Ted Douglas photos/Lakes District News)

 

