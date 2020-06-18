The Old Age Security aid would be in addition to April’s GST aid

The April payment was an increase in GST for low and middle income seniors

The federal government’s press release announcing the date when the seniors would receive aid through Old Age Security, caused confusion among some seniors as they had never received any payment in April.

The press release mentioned that this aid would be in addition to the payment that seniors received in April. Seniors who had not received any such payment, were worried about this and reached out to the Lakes District News for clarification. When Lakes District News contacted the office for Minister of Seniors for details on this, Spokesperson Scott Bardsley confirmed that there indeed was a payment that went out to people on April 9.

Bardsley clarified that the April payment, as mentioned in the press release was part of the government’s one-time payment through the Goods and Services Tax (GST) credit. As many as four million low and middle income seniors who were most vulnerable received this targeted benefit. However, not all seniors were eligible for this credit.

ALSO READ: Government announces date for the $2.5 billion Old Age Security aid

On May 12, the government announced a $2.5 billion aid package to help seniors struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic. The payment was a one-time tax-free payment of $300 for those eligible under Old Age Security and an additional $200 for those eligible under Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS). This announcement however had no date on when payment would be given and seniors have been waiting for it ever since. The government has finally announced that the seniors would be receiving this payment directly in their accounts during the week of July 6.

This payment will be going out to not only those seniors who received the aid through GST but would extend to seniors who are eligible to receive the Old Age Security. An estimated total of 6.7 million seniors would be receiving the aid.

Bardsley also highlighted that some seniors might not have seen a big difference in April as the GST payment was a household payment that came to just one account for the family while the aid that will go out during the July 6 week will be individualized so every individual eligible for Old Age Security will receive this payment in their individual accounts. The government estimates that for a low-income couple on GIS, this payment, in addition to the April payment would mean a total of over $1,500 in support.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teachers’ union: June’s hybrid learning ‘not sustainable’, new plan needed for fall
Next story
Former Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls for more RCMP oversight

Just Posted

The Old Age Security aid would be in addition to April’s GST aid

The April payment was an increase in GST for low and middle income seniors

Former Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls for more RCMP oversight

Nathan Cullen says when groups of people lose trust in police, policing becomes impossible

Province to go ahead with cow and calf moose harvest in Kootenay and Omineca regions

The two regions will also see wolf culling

Northern Health announces boil water advisory for Decker Lake Elementary School

A couple of Burns Lake properties also on the list

Burns Lake Public Library will allow computer usage by appointments-only in phase 2

The partial re-opening expected to begin on June 16

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province

B.C. requires liquor-style “selling it right” course for cannabis retailers

Stores now allowed clear windows, with no products shown

Steven Point named the first Indigenous chancellor of UBC

‘Steven Point is truly an inspiration, not only for the UBC community, but all of B.C.’ says UBC prez

B.C. man offers ‘diamonds’ to woman and then stays on her property for 5 hours

Abbotsford Police say intruder has been identified and has mental-health issues

COLUMN: I sneezed, I coughed, so I got tested for COVID-19

Accessing a swab test is easy these days, but the actual test can more than a little daunting

Haida Gwaii firefighters accidentally send $100K to fraudsters in elaborate scheme

RCMP, Northern Savings Credit Union working to recover funds, but ‘unsure if that will be possible’

B.C. launches cannabis ‘navigator’ to help small growers, processors

B.C. business still dominated by big producers and black market

Peace Arch Park to close amid dozens using it as loophole in COVID-19 border restrictions

Temporary measure in response to ‘risk associated with significant increase in visitors’

Most Read