The Pines, senior home in Burns Lake hoping to fund a replacement bus

The one reliable mode of transportation for the seniors of The Pines long-term care facility in Burns Lake, is in serious need of replacement, however COVID-related problems will mean delays in delivery of a new bus.

The Pines, which is operated by Norther Health, has a total of 36 publicly subsidized beds including 35 permanent long-term care beds and one short stay bed for community respite care.

According to Vicky Rensby, the Health Services Administrator for the Lakes District region, The Pines has one bus, called The Rambler. This bus is used for transporting seniors within Burns Lake two days per week, via the Lakes District Family Enhancement Society.

“We also use it to transport clients to the adult day center and for outings for our residents at the Pines,” she added.

However, in the past couple of years, the bus has seen disrepair.

“The bus required significant repairs and will need to be replaced in the next year or two. Due to supply chain issues, delivery of a new bus will be delayed,” she said.

“The Lakes District does not have a taxi service, or handi-dart, so this is often used by seniors who require help getting to appointments, going to their shopping, etc.”

The Pines is now working to put together funds for the new bus.

“We are working with Northern Health and our community organisations to support fundraising efforts,” said Rensby, however, no details on the fundraising efforts were available at this time.