The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako to get funding for a Regional Business Liason position

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) is one of the 11 entities to have been awarded the funding for a position of a Regional Business Liaison through the National Development Initiative Trust (NDIT).

The Regional Business Liaison program has been put in place by NDIT to encourage various entities like the Community Futures Development Corporations, chambers of commerce, local governments, community economic development entities, or regional destination marketing organizations to hire locally based talent to provide business support services to support small and medium sized enterprises during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The selected organizations will have 90 days to fill the position. NDIT will then fund 100 per cent of the eligible expenses up to $75,000. The Regional Business Liaison position with the RDBN is already up on their careers site and the candidate would be working with the existing Business Support Agencies in member municipalities to support local businesses while adhering to the Province’s phased Re-start Plan. The position would be based in Burns Lake.

Regional Economic Development Coordinator, Nellie Davis informed about the position and said, “We are very excited to partner with Northern Development Initiative Trust to provide community-based support services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Other entities and organizations for whom the Regional Business Liaison position has been approved by NDIT are the Community Futures Nadina, Community Futures Peace Liard, Community Futures Cariboo Chilcotin Coast, Community Futures Fraser Fort George, Fort Nelson Chamber of Commerce, Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce, Community Futures Sun Country, Community Futures North Cariboo, Haida Gwaii Community Futures and Community Futures Pacific Northwest.

NDIT CEO Joel McKay said in the press release that the Trust was pleased to have been able to approve 11 positions that would benefit all four areas of their service region. “Now that we are seeing businesses re-opening, many business owners and managers will benefit from this service as we all working towards rebuilding the economy in Northern B.C,” he said.

