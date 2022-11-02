What is it? The Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist is a largest plein air art competition ever held in the region. Artists with close ties to this area will compete for the title of Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist—and more than $11,000 in prizes and gratuities!

When will it be held? The competition will get underway Jan. 1, 2023, when organizers begin accepting applications. Twenty-four artists will be chosen to compete in the plein air segments during July and August, and the winner will be announced in the fall. Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist will then be commissioned to compete a work of art celebrating the village’s first hundred years.

Where will it be held? The plein air segments of The Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist will be held at scenic locations in and around Burns Lake. Artists chosen to compete in one of these ‘heats’ will be given four hours to produce a two-dimensional work of art reflecting the setting. The winner of each ‘heat’ will earn a spot in the semi-final.

Who can enter? Anyone with close ties to the Lakes District can apply to participate (see contest rules for details). There’s even a special category for artists under the age of 19!

Why should you enter? Because you could be Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist and receive a $1,500 commission and $500 in art supplies. Similar prizes will be offered to runners-up, the artist chosen the fan favourite, and the junior Centennial Artist. Even if you don’t win a prize, you’ll still receive something for your time and effort because every artist chosen to compete in the plein air segments will receive a gratuity of $100. Not chosen? You can still participate in the plein air paint-offs as a ‘wildcard’ artist. Who knows? You could come through the back door and win it all!

How can I enter? Contact the Lakes District Museum Society by mail – Box 266, Burns Lake, BC V0J 1E0 or email ldmuseumsociety@gmail.com for an application package. The museum society will begin taking applications for The Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist on Jan. 1, 2023. The deadline for applying will be March 31, 2023, with successful applicants being notified in April or May. There is no cost to enter.