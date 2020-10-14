The second LDAC concert and Off the Wall art show

Lakes District Arts Council is offering the second virtual concert and art show of the 20/21 season. This week’s show features Vancouver-based jazz and pop vocalist Maya Rae, and the artwork of Dale Kalhood.

Vancouver-based jazz vocalist Maya Rae has been singing professionally since age twelve. She recorded her first album of jazz and pop standards at thirteen, and has gone on to sing with some of the biggest names in Canadian jazz. Maya says: “I write songs that convey a message of self-love and female empowerment. The main message that I want to get across to my listeners is to promote one’s authenticity and to bring hope and empowerment to those who listen.” Maya’s show includes classic tunes from the pop and jazz songbook.

To learn more about Maya Rae, click on this link:

www.mayaraemusic.com

And to watch Maya Rae’s 15-minute mini-concert, click on this link:

https://youtu.be/FvcufVslKkk

The Off The Wall Art Show guest artist for this week’s performance is Dale Kalhood.

Watch for the next virtual show later in October: Vancouver-based R&B performer Tonye Aganaba, together with an exhibition by the late artist Lynne Martens, curated by her friend Gerda Volz. Look for our ads in Lakes District News.

As always, we like to hear and read what you think of these shows. So … send us an e-mail.

Follow the Lakes District Arts Council on Facebook!

Bookmark the Facebook link below, or LIKE us on Facebook, to keep informed about all Arts Council events. Thanks to LDAC volunteer Sabrina, who maintains the Facebook page for us – https://www.facebook.com/Lakes-District-Arts-Council-1567287133562855/