The Southside 4-H club will host its awards night in the first week of November. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

The Southside 4-H club will host its awards night in the first week of November. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

The Southside 4-H club’s online auction, a success

Lesser people than usual but a successful event nonethless

The Southside 4-H club successfully auctioned off animals during their unique hybrid auction this year due to Covid restrictions.

The club, like several other 4-H clubs in the area, decided to move to an online auction format, however, they retained some parts of in person auction as well. The auction that was hosted last month on Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. was a success according to Deanne Lambert of the club.

The club had 27 members with three swine projects, four steers, one Bred Heifer, seven lambs, seven Small Engine, one junior leader and 10 Cloverbud. However, the auction offered four steers, five lambs and five swine. Two members from the Northside 4-H Club from Burns Lake were part of the hybrid auction with their swine projects for the achievement day and auction as they have only two animal projects for sale.

Cameron McEntee’s Grand Champion Swine went to Sullivan Motor Products, Katrina Lambert’s Grand Champion Beef went to Takysie Lake Resort, Marlis Probst’s Grand Champion lamb went to Tahtsa Timber, Corban Moyah’s Reserve Champion Swine went to Cheslatta Carrier Nation, Ethan McEntee’s Reserve Champion Beef went to Babine Forest Products, Brice Gross’ Reserve Champion lamb went to Takysie Lake Resort, Ethan McEntee’s 4-H swine went to Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Emmitt Lambert’s 4-H beef went to Shinedown Enterprises Ltd., Devyn Orr’s 4-H lamb went to T. Peterson Trucking, Sarah Waters’ 4-H swine went to P&B Mechanical, Logan Lambert’s 4-H beef went to Colin Lutick Logging, Sara Orr’s 4-H lamb went to Redwing Cattle Company and Violet Orr’s 4-H lamb went to Takysie Lake Resort.

“”It was pretty good. It was interesting. We didn’t have the same format or turnout as we would have liked but overall it was a success,” said Lambert.

This year, the Bulkley Valley Exhibition was also cancelled and the Bulkley Valley 4-H Council directed each club to host their own achievement day individually. According to Margaret Meutzner, the Key Leader for the Lakes District 4-H clubs, Lakes District 4-H Clubs have always held Achievement Day and the 4-H Auction during the Lakes District Fall Fair, held locally at the Eagle Creek Recreation Grounds. She also said that while this year has been different due to Covid-19 as there was no 2020 Fall Fair, it was however “only one aspect of 4-H activities that had been impacted by Covid-19. Personally, I miss meeting with the children!”

The Southside 4-H club kids will now finish off the year by continuing to complete their record books. On Nov. 7, the club will have their annual awards night and once that’s completed, they “will move to registration for 2021 in December and January” according to Lambert.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Child’s body cold, no pulse: Off-duty cop testifies in Langley mother’s murder trial

Just Posted

Last year’s Halloween saw a sunny day and in-person costume contests. (Blair McBride photo)
What’s Burns Lakes’ spooktacular plan for this Halloween?

Trick or treating, online contests and more for this season

Fiona West at the LDSS walking track. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
The walking track — a boon for the community

The walking track — a boon for the community

[L-R] Councillor Henry Wiebe, CAO Sheryl Worthing, Mayor Dolores Funk, Deputy Corporate Officer Val Anderson and Councillor Kevin White at a council meeting. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Museum urges council to set up a 2023 Centennial Celebrations Committee

Property taxes, by-election and other council decisions

Editorial. (Lakes District News file photo)
What astronauts can teach you about distancing and stress

On Oct. 21, NASA astronaut, Chris Cassidy and cosmonauts Ivan Vagner and… Continue reading

Adam Schmidt is currently at the BC Children’s Hospital. (GoFundMe/Laurel Miller)
Community comes together for a 15 year old Burns Laker admitted at BC Children’s hospital

A fundraising campaign to support the family is being run now

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
L.A. Dodgers beat Rays 3-1 to win 1st World Series title since 1988

National League champs claim crown in six games

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. (Langley Advance Times files)
Child’s body cold, no pulse: Off-duty cop testifies in Langley mother’s murder trial

The seven-year-old girl’s mother faces a first-degree murder charge

Tyrell Giroux was arrested by Williams Lake RCMP on Sunday, Oct. 25. (Facebook video screenshot)
Tsilhqot’in leaders call for suspension of officers seen in controversial Williams Lake arrest

Disturbing video demands an immediate, independent investigation, says TNG

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

People march during a climate strike in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Judge rejects 15 youths’ climate change lawsuit against Canadian government

Justice Michael Manson has granted the government’s motion to strike the plaintiffs’ claim

A woman walks through check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Strong support for pre-flight COVID testing ahead of upcoming WestJet trial: YVR

Airport is partnering with UBC, which is helping choose the method of pre-flight testing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says pandemic ‘really sucks,’ and that Christmas gatherings are up in the air

The prime minister encouraged residents to continue to follow the advice of local health authorities

The Williams Lake Indian Band is stipulating no-go zones for mushroom picking in areas burned by last summer’s wildfires. 100 Mile Free Press photo
Who controls mushroom harvesting on Indigenous lands?

‘We don’t necessarily know where the mushrooms grow, how old the stands need to be, those types of things.’

Most Read