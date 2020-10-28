The Southside 4-H club’s online auction, a success

The Southside 4-H club will host its awards night in the first week of November. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

The Southside 4-H club successfully auctioned off animals during their unique hybrid auction this year due to Covid restrictions.

The club, like several other 4-H clubs in the area, decided to move to an online auction format, however, they retained some parts of in person auction as well. The auction that was hosted last month on Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. was a success according to Deanne Lambert of the club.

The club had 27 members with three swine projects, four steers, one Bred Heifer, seven lambs, seven Small Engine, one junior leader and 10 Cloverbud. However, the auction offered four steers, five lambs and five swine. Two members from the Northside 4-H Club from Burns Lake were part of the hybrid auction with their swine projects for the achievement day and auction as they have only two animal projects for sale.

Cameron McEntee’s Grand Champion Swine went to Sullivan Motor Products, Katrina Lambert’s Grand Champion Beef went to Takysie Lake Resort, Marlis Probst’s Grand Champion lamb went to Tahtsa Timber, Corban Moyah’s Reserve Champion Swine went to Cheslatta Carrier Nation, Ethan McEntee’s Reserve Champion Beef went to Babine Forest Products, Brice Gross’ Reserve Champion lamb went to Takysie Lake Resort, Ethan McEntee’s 4-H swine went to Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Emmitt Lambert’s 4-H beef went to Shinedown Enterprises Ltd., Devyn Orr’s 4-H lamb went to T. Peterson Trucking, Sarah Waters’ 4-H swine went to P&B Mechanical, Logan Lambert’s 4-H beef went to Colin Lutick Logging, Sara Orr’s 4-H lamb went to Redwing Cattle Company and Violet Orr’s 4-H lamb went to Takysie Lake Resort.

“”It was pretty good. It was interesting. We didn’t have the same format or turnout as we would have liked but overall it was a success,” said Lambert.

This year, the Bulkley Valley Exhibition was also cancelled and the Bulkley Valley 4-H Council directed each club to host their own achievement day individually. According to Margaret Meutzner, the Key Leader for the Lakes District 4-H clubs, Lakes District 4-H Clubs have always held Achievement Day and the 4-H Auction during the Lakes District Fall Fair, held locally at the Eagle Creek Recreation Grounds. She also said that while this year has been different due to Covid-19 as there was no 2020 Fall Fair, it was however “only one aspect of 4-H activities that had been impacted by Covid-19. Personally, I miss meeting with the children!”

The Southside 4-H club kids will now finish off the year by continuing to complete their record books. On Nov. 7, the club will have their annual awards night and once that’s completed, they “will move to registration for 2021 in December and January” according to Lambert.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

