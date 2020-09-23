The Economic Development Committee will have equal representation from the council and the community. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

The Village of Burns Lake forms an Economic Development Committee

Hopes to help businesses in the village recover from the pandemic

The Village of Burns Lake has formed an Economic Recovery and Development Committee, comprising of council and members of the community, to help restore businesses from the losses of the pandemic and to develop the businesses in the village.

”The Burns Lake Economic Recovery and Development Committee was formed to support economic recovery in Burns Lake,” said Chief Administrative Officer Sheryl Worthing.

The committee, formed at the behest of the community members, after the mayor and council members canvassed the local businesses, will be focusing on economic recovery projects including projects from Lakes District Economic Diversification Plan and the projects that would be put forth by the committee.

”The committee’s mandate is to provide a space for a focused effort regarding economic recovery from COVID-19 and economic development of the community,” said Worthing.

The committee that is composed of a total of four members, will have equal representation from the council and the community. The four members that have been finalized for the committee are mayor Dolores Funk, councillor Henry Wiebe and business owners Brenda Hiebert and Paul Hillard from the community.

The committee will also have a chair person and an alternate chair that would be decided by the committee during its first meeting.

The committee term is set until October 2022 with meetings of the committee held once a month. While the committee hasn’t met yet, they are expected to set a date for sometime this Fall. The meetings of the committee would be open to public to attend and would also remain open for public review upon request.

