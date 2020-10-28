The walking track — a boon for the community

Fiona West walks the track every single day in the morning and during her lunch break. No matter the weather, she has been getting her daily exercise or movement goal in and is grateful for the resurfaced LDSS walking track. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Cannabis 19+
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map