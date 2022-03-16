wardens

The Wardens perform in Burns Lake

Musical trio The Wardens performed three shows in Burns Lake on March 15 and 16 at the Lakes District Secondary School multi-purpose room, the Tweedsmuir House and the Heritage Manor. It was just the third time a live music group has performed in Burns Lake since the pandemic began in 2020.

Previous story
32 years later, B.C. RCMP hope to crack cold case of ‘senseless’ break-and-enter turned murder
Next story
‘Why? Why? Why?’ Ukraine’s Mariupol descends into despair

Just Posted

Mark Ruffalo along with Gidimt’en Checkpoint opposition leader Sleydo’ called on RBC to stop financing fossil fuel projects like Coastal GasLink in northern B.C., during a virtual conference this morning. (Screenshot/Gidimt’en Checkpoint)
Hollywood A-listers crusade to get RBC to stop financing Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

(L-R) Burns Lake Community Forest (BL Comfor) General Manager Frank Varga, Wet’suwet’en Councillor Heather Nooski, Wet’suwet’en First Nations youth Keelan Calimen, Village of Burns Lake Mayor Dolores Funk, BL Comfor President Crystal Fisher with a cheque displaying the final profit for distribution from the 2020-2021 fiscal year. (Burns Lake Community Forest photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake Comfor reports strong fiscal year

Merritt at the Kelowna BC SPCA.
Kitten sisters Merritt and Hope rescued from feral cat colony in Prince Rupert, now in Kelowna

(L to R) Chief Justin Napoleon, Saulteau First Nations which is a member of the FN CGL Pipeline Limited Partnership; Tiffany Murray, Director of Indigenous Relations, Coastal GasLink; Chief Corrina Leween, Cheslatta Carrier Nation which is a member of the CGL First Nations Limited Partnership Management Committee; and Bevin Wirzba, Coastal GasLink President at the signing ceremony held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West on March 8, 2022. (CGL photo/Houston Today)
TC Energy has a deal to potentially sell 10 per cent