The Wardens perform in Burns Lake

Musical trio The Wardens performed three shows in Burns Lake on March 15 and 16 at the Lakes District Secondary School multi-purpose room, the Tweedsmuir House and the Heritage Manor. It was just the third time a live music group has performed in Burns Lake since the pandemic began in 2020.
