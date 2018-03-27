These USB chargers could pose risk of shock, fire

Health Canada warns of safety hazards and has issued a recall of multiple products

  • Mar. 27, 2018 9:30 a.m.
  • News

The federal government has organized a large recall of various uncertified USB chargers after it was found they could pose a risk of electrical shock and fire.

The affected products were sold at various retailers across Canada and did not pass a standard electrical test, according to the recall alert.

Consumers have been asked to immediately stop using the USB products listed above, and either return them to the retailer where they were bought or dispose of them.

Anyone that has experienced health or safety incidents associated with these products are asked to contact Health Canada and fill out a product safety report, found here.


