Third dose vaccination rates slowly increasing in Burns Lake

According to Northern Health statistics, third dose rates have slightly increased locally over the holidays. (File photo/Lakes District News)

Vaccination rates in the area are slowly increasing, particularly with the third dose.

As of Jan. 4, according to Northern Health, in Burns Lake town centre 31 per cent of eligible people ages 12 and older have had their booster shot which is a one per cent increase from Dec. 21, 2021.

In Burns Lake South, there has been a three per cent increase since Dec. 21 of those who have gotten their booster shot, bringing the number to 23 per cent of the eligible population. In Burns Lake north, 31 per cent have gotten their booster for a 2 per cent increase.

In Houston, the numbers are a bit lower. Just 14 per cent of eligible people ages 12 and over have gotten their booster, good for a one per cent increase from Dec. 21.

As for the first two doses, Houston has 80 per cent with one dose and 74 per cent with two, Burns Lake town centre has 86 per cent with one dose and 80 per cent with two, Burns Lake south has 67 per cent with one dose and and 64 per cent with two, and Burns Lake north has 76 per cent with one dose and 73 per cent with two.

For ages five-11, nine per cent of eligible people within the age group in Houston have one dose, along with 31 per cent in Burns Lake town centre, 11 per cent in Burns Lake south and 21 per cent in Burns Lake north.

Vaccinations are available for ages 12 and up in Burns Lake at the Lakes District Hospital and Health Centre on Jan. 19, and at the Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre on Jan. 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28. Both locations are open for drop-ins, though priority will go to booked appointments.

In Houston, vaccinations are available for ages 12 and up every Wednesday and Friday at the Coast Mountain College from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and will be open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan 20 for ages five to 11.

Vaccinations are also available at the Southside Health and Wellness Centre on Jan. 13, 18, 19, 20 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 30 p.m. for all ages including five to 11 year olds.

READ MORE: Canadian health networks feeling strain as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

READ MORE: B.C. hospitals see more COVID-19 admissions in Omicron surge

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.