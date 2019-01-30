The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Third Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey six’ gang murders sentenced

Cpl. Danny Michaud was handed a three-month conditional sentence

A third RCMP officer has been sentenced after pleading guilty to his conduct in connection with British Columbia’s largest gang-related mass murder.

Cpl. Danny Michaud was handed a three-month conditional sentence to be served in the community for failing to maintain law and order under the RCMP Act.

READ MORE: Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey six’ gang murders pleads guilty

His plea came hours after retired Mountie David Attew also admitted to failing to maintain law and order under the RCMP Act and was given a six-month conditional sentence to be served in the community.

B.C. Supreme Court heard Tuesday that Michaud was involved in an investigation of the execution-style shootings of six men in a highrise in Surrey in October 2007.

Special prosecutor Chris Considine announced a stay of proceedings on three additional charges against Michaud, who has been suspended with pay for nine years.

Considine said eight charges had been stayed against Attew, who retired from the force as a staff sergeant after he was charged in 2011.

READ MORE: Ex-Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey Six’ murders gets conditional sentence

The most serious charges were against Derek Brassington, who last week was given a conditional sentence of two years less a day to be served in the community after he pleaded guilty to breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

A sweeping ban prevents details about any of the officers’ cases to be published.

Justice Arne Silverman imposed 14 conditions on Attew, including 50 hours of community service.

Four of the six shooting victims were targeted for their involvement in gangs but two were innocent bystanders.

Ed Schellenberg was repairing a fireplace in the building, and 18-year-old Christopher Mohan lived on the same floor and was on his way to play basketball when he was gunned down.

Cody Haevischer and Matthew Johnston were convicted in 2014 on six counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy in the murder of a rival gang member. A third person whose identity has been shielded pleaded guilty and is serving a life sentence.

Mohan’s mother, Eileen Mohan, said she’s pleased the officers have pleaded guilty to their actions.

“The whole situation is heartbreaking, but we have to accept what the court has laid in front of us and make amends, move on,” she said.

“It’s taken a lot of strength and bravery to walk this road alone and be Christopher’s voice.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
On Bell Let’s Talk Day, psychologist says let’s also listen
Next story
BC SPCA to recommend charges in case involving 27 horses

Just Posted

Cheng2Duo dazzles Burns Lake

Pianist Silvie Cheng and her brother Bryan on the cello delivered a… Continue reading

Up in the air

Holly Hoffos from Grassy Plains Elementary School gets some air time on… Continue reading

Humans alter environment to improve life

Editor: One of the unelected “chiefs” objecting to the new natural gas… Continue reading

58 per cent of British Columbians concerned about paying off debt, poll says

Most people in British Columbia are concerned about their ability to repay… Continue reading

Family Enhancement Society gets almost $100,000 in grant funding

The Lakes District Family Enhancement Society (LDFES) and the local food bank… Continue reading

On Bell Let’s Talk Day, psychologist says let’s also listen

Dr. Heather Fulton with the Burnaby Centre for Mental Health and Addiction has listening tips

Canfor adds to mill curtailments with brief B.C. Interior shutdowns

Vavenby down for six weeks, Houston and Mackenzie one week each

What unites Western Canada? Our attitude towards Ottawa, poll says

Majority of respondents said federal government’s treatment of them has worsened

Ottawa moves to clamp down on potential meddling in next federal election

Only disruptive incidents that harm Canada’s free and fair election will be publicly disclosed

Third Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey six’ gang murders sentenced

Cpl. Danny Michaud was handed a three-month conditional sentence

Nanaimo goes to polls today in B.C. byelection

Voters will test the strength of NDP’s minority government in the province

BC SPCA to recommend charges in case involving 27 horses

Last December, 27 neglected horses were seized from a property in Langley.

BC Tech Summit to dedicate a day to future of women

The event is set for March 11-13 at the Vancouver Convention Centre

UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Researchers at UBC’s Depression, Anxiety and Stress Lab are hoping families can help

Most Read