Third person charged in death of B.C. teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Inderdeep Kaur Deo facing charge of accessory after the fact to murder

A third person has now been charged in connection with the death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi.

Court records show Inderdeep Kaur Deo is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Deo, who was born in 1995, appeared in court Saturday morning.

Dhesi, 19, was last seen leaving the family home, with the family car, at 9 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2017. Her body was found in a torched SUV at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 2, in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey.

Harjot Singh Deo, who police said had been in a romantic relationship with Dhesi, is facing second degree murder charges in the teenager’s death, while his mother, Manjit Kaur Deo, 53, is also charged with accessory after the fact.

“We’re not finished yet,” Supt. Donna Richardson said at a press conference earlier this month announcing the charges against Harjot Deo.

“We believe that we still have individuals in the community that have very intimate knowledge of what happened in this instance, of what happened to Bhavkiran. We’re looking for other individuals to come forward if they have that knowledge.”