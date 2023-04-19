Thirty-one artists to compete in the museum’s Centennial event

Thirty-one talented creators will compete this summer in the Lakes District Museum Society’s Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist, a once-a-century art competition celebrating this community’s first hundred years.

Twenty-one adults – and at least one person under the age of 19 – will square off in the plein air segments held at scenic locations in Burns Lake during July and August. Four plein air “paint-outs,” each four hours long, will be held at Spirit Square, with the final two at locations yet to be determined. Participating artists will be judged on both their submission piece and the work they produce that day.

Ten artists also entered the event’s junior category. The best artists under the age of 19 will be announced in May, with the Junior Centennial Artist earning a prize valued at $1,100 and a spot in the plein air semi-final.

The artists selected to compete in this summer’s event work in a variety of mediums and come from equally diverse backgrounds. One is a painter and former resident who now lives in Alberta; another is a digital artist and the great-granddaughter of one of this area’s first Euro-Canadian settlers.

Museum society members are excited by the response to date and say the upcoming competition—which features a grand prize valued at $2,000—should be exciting.

“This community has produced some amazing artists over the years, many of whom have exhibited at the Lakes District Museum,” said Lyle Graham, president of the museum society. “It’s obvious from the quality of submissions that competition for the title of Burns Lake’s centennial artist will be tight.”

The list of successful applicants has not yet been released. However, Museum Curator Michael Riis-Christianson says there are some familiar names on it.

“Some of the artists competing this summer have previously exhibited their work in galleries across the North,” noted Riis-Christianson. “But the competition will also showcase the work of many lesser-known artists, some of whom have been quietly creating incredible works at their kitchen table. Residents will be stunned by the depth of artistic talent in this region.”

The Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist features more than $11,000 in artist gratuities and prizes. Every artist chosen to compete in the plein air events will receive a gratuity of $100. Jurors who choose the winners each week will also receive $50 for their efforts.

Artists not selected for the event can still participate by painting along with the successful applicants at the plein air sessions. One of these “wildcards” will also earn a spot in the semi-final.

“These events will place the arts front and centre this summer,” Riis-Christianson noted. “It’s all about celebrating the arts and our community’s first century. And who knows? If The Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist is a success, maybe we’ll organize other paint-outs in the future.”

Anyone wanting more information about the Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist should contact the Lakes District Museum.