Russell M. Nelson, the worldwide leader and president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will be speaking at the Langley Events Centre. File photo

Thousands to flock to B.C. city to see worldwide leader of Mormon Church

Sunday special devotional expected to draw more than 5,000 church members

More than 5,000 B.C. members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints are expected to attend a special devotional in Langley this Sunday.

The church announced Russell M. Nelson, the worldwide leader and president of the church, along with his wife, Wendy Nelson, and one of his counselors, Henry B. Eyring, will be speaking at the Langley Events Centre in Langley on Sunday (Sept. 16) at 6 p.m.

The event is free and will be open to the public, the church said in a written statement.

“This is a rare event and will result in one of the largest gatherings of members of the church in this area since the dedication of a temple (also in Langley) in 2010,” the statement said.

The online Wikipedia entry for Nelson describes him as a 94-year-old former surgeon who is the 17th and current president of the church, who was a member of the LDS Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for nearly 34 years, and quorum president from 2015 to 2018.

As church president, Nelson is accepted by the church as a prophet, seer, and revelator.

“We are excited to welcome President Russell M. Nelson to British Columbia and to hear the special message he will deliver to members of the Church in the Lower Mainland and across the province,” said Neil McKenzie, a Stake President (local regional ecclesiastical leader) for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Fraser Valley.

Nelson’s trip to the Lower Mainland area follows a series of trips to meet church members in various countries including England, Israel, Kenya, Zimbabwe, India, China and several Canadian cities including Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Montreal and Hamilton.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has more than 16 million members around the world.

Among the church’s 159 temples worldwide, nine are in Canada including the Langley temple at 20030 82 Ave, which was dedicated in May, 2010.

It serves 22,000 Mormons from 91 congregations throughout B.C. and northern Washington.

The temple, which is not open to non-members, is reserved for the sacraments of the Mormon church such as baptism and marriage.

Mormons have been in B.C. since 1875, but until the Langley temple was built, they had to travel to Washington State or Alberta for temple services and sacraments.

READ MORE: Langley temple marks one year anniversary

READ MORE: Subdued colours win the day for development near Mormon temple

The church estimates B.C. is home to nearly 31,000 members who live in communities across the province and attend services in 79 different congregations.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wilkinson targets health care tax costs for municipalities
Next story
B.C. cities ask province for 40% of pot revenue

Just Posted

Evacuation order for Island Lake Fire rescinded

An area restriction order remains in place

Open burning prohibitions rescinded in northwest B.C.

Category two and category three open burning now allowed

Nadina Lake and Verdun Mountain fires 40 per cent contained

Island Lake Fire not expected to grow further

Early season cold snap beginning today in Burns Lake: Environment Canada

Temperatures could drop 10 C below normal over the next few days

BC Hydro crews busy with power restoration work south of Burns Lake

Power is expected to be restored by the end of the week

Goodbye summer: Snow expected along some B.C. highways

Highway 97 near 100 Mile House, Clinton and Coquihalla Highway forecast to see cold front move in

Thousands to flock to B.C. city to see worldwide leader of Mormon Church

Sunday special devotional expected to draw more than 5,000 church members

B.C. cities ask province for 40% of pot revenue

That would equal out to $50 million in marijuana cash in the first two years after legalization

‘Grotesque, human-animal hybrid creatures’ on display at B.C. art exhibit

Australian scupltor Patricia Piccinini’s work has garnered social media craze around the world

Around the BCHL – Salmon Arm Silverback commits to Minnesota State

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Wilkinson targets health care tax costs for municipalities

B.C. Liberal leader says ICBC monopoly has to go

B.C. youth work to clean up burnout left on another rainbow crosswalk

The LGBT+ community in Golden is facing online backlash after posting online about the vandalism

Time nearly up: Fierce Hurricane Florence aims at Southeast

More than 1.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia were warned to clear out

Theft of wigs for kids who have cancer is ‘heartbreaking:’ shop manager

Frances Rae, manager of Eva and Company Wigs, says all of the families have been understanding

Most Read