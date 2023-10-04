Threats lead to drug bust in Burns Lake

On Sept. 18, Burns Lake RCMP received a report from an individual who stated that a person known to them had sent threatening texts messages along with photos of firearms.

The immediate investigation led police to a residence on 5th Avenue in the community. With evidence gathered by police, a search warrant was obtained and executed on Friday, Sept. 22 at 8 a.m.

With the assistance of North District Emergency Response Team and Prince George Police Dog Services, police conducted the search warrant. Six people were at the home and were detained and later released. Two of those, an adult man and an adult woman, were arrested and later released pending a future court date.

During the search, police located two kilograms of suspected cocaine, 1 kilogram of suspected methamphetamine, a large sum of cash, paraphernalia often used in drug trafficking, one firearm and numerous edged weapons. The investigation is ongoing.