Kara Palmer with her painting. (submitted photo/Saddman Zaman)

Three artists advance to art competition final

Susan Chretien, Kara Palmer, and Annamarie Douglas were selected as finalists

Three Lakes District artists will square off this Aug. 26 in the final of The Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist.

Susan Chretien, Kara Palmer, and Annamarie Douglas were selected as finalists for the event at a timed plein air painting competition held in downtown Burns Lake on Aug. 12. Their renditions of Burns Lake’s urban landscape faced stiff competition from works produced that day by fellow competitors Gemma Elliott, Lynda Peebles, and Barb Durban-Wilson.

The three judges for the event had a difficult time selecting from the paintings produced that day.

Selecting three finalists was difficult,” noted one judge. “All six semi-finalists produced memorable pieces that captured the essence of Burns Lake on a beautiful mid-summer Saturday morning. But the three artists we chose have consistently produced amazing works throughout this competition, and their submission pieces were equally stunning.”

The three finalists come from diverse backgrounds. Chretien is a Southside resident who works in a variety of media. Palmer specializes in fantasy art, but she has proven throughout the competition that she can paint landscapes equally well.

The third finalist, Douglas, is a graphic designer and outdoor enthusiast who has been creating eye-catching advertisements for the Lakes District News and Houston Today for more than 25 years. She earned a spot in the semi-final with her wildcard entry, an acrylic rendering of a waterfront home on the east end of Gerow Island.

The three finalists will have a chance to paint a Burns Lake landmark this weekend. Located at 520 Highway 16 West in Burns Lake, the building now occupied by the Lakes District Museum was constructed in 1937 as the forest ranger’s residence. It is now a heritage building.

The Aug. 26 event will get underway at 10 a.m. Artists don’t have to be one of the three finalists to participate.

“We encourage people to paint along with the contestants,” said Michael Riis-Christianson, curator of the Lakes District Museum. “This competition is about having fun and celebrating the arts, so come out and exercise your creative instincts.”

The winner of this weekend’s plein air paint-off will be commissioned to create a work of art that represents or reflects on the Village of Burns Lake’s first century. It will earn them a prize worth $2,000.

Anyone wanting more information on The Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist can contact the museum by telephone (250-692-7450) or email (ldmuseumsociety@gmail.com).

 

Annamarie Douglas with her painting. (submitted photo/Saddman Zaman)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Premier Eby tours wildfire devastation in Central Okanagan

Just Posted

Lady and Lord Tweedsmuir fiddlers steppin' back in time at the Centennial 100 year celebration in Spirit Square, Burns Lake on Aug. 19. (Submitted photo/Lakes DIstrict News)
Centennial Parade

Home coming music festival at the 100 years celebration of the Centennial at Spirit Square in Burns Lake on Aug. 18. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Home coming music festival

Persistent flames leapt out of the rubble of what was once Prince George's most popular Greek restaurant, after the long abandoned building exploded at about 7 a.m. Aug. 22. (Frank Peebles photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Morning blast destroys abandoned Prince George restaurant

Terrace Cricket Club’s Punjab Panthers Coach Soma Raviendran, Terrace Cricket Club President Kam Siemens, and Punjab Panthers Coach Sukhjinder Singh at the Gurdwara Skeena Valley Guru Nanak Brotherhood in Terrace on Aug. 20. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
EXCLUSIVE: Terrace Cricket Club secures dedicated pitch after five-year pursuit