Three Burns Lake projects get $57,811 from NKDF

Three Burns Lake projects received a grant from the Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Society (NKDF) last week.

NKDF announced in a press release that they were awarding a grant of $57,811 to the village of Burns Lake, the Lakes District Fair Association and the Francois Tchesinkut Lake Recreation Commission.

NKDF Chair Cindy Shelford said, “Projects that support and enhance the quality of life and provide social opportunities are critical for the region right now as we begin the task of recovering from the social and economic impacts of COVID-19.”

The village of Burns Lake was awarded $30,000 for the St. John’s Heritage Church Redevelopment project. This amount will aid in the former St. John’s Anglican Church’s restoration project to preserve its heritage qualities and create a community space for workshops and events including music events and art classes.

The Lakes District Fair Association received $20,000 through the grant for the Moving Forward During COVID project. This project will take advantage of the year off from hosting the fall fair to make structural improvements to buildings at the Eagle Creek Fairgrounds including extending the main stage, and constructing an addition for a pre-show staging area for musicians.

Francois Tchesinkut Lake Recreation Commission was awarded $7,811 for the Francois Lake Community Hall Improvements and Programs projects. This project includes installing a cell booster to increase cell phone coverage at the Hall and providing yoga classes and programming for Men’s and Women’s groups.

Deadline for the next round of grant applications is July 30 however, NKDF accepts applications for grants under $5,000 on a rolling basis.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.