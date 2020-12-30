Three candidates to stand for Councillor position

The Village of Burns Lake has received three nomination packages for the one vacant councillor position on the village council.

In October, with Councillor Darrel Hill’s resignation, the village announced the by-elections to fill the vacant place on the council. The notice of nomination went out on Nov.9, 2020 and lasted until Dec. 1, 2020. The actual nomination period began on Dec. 8, 2020 and went on until 4 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2020.

The village received three nomination packages and the by-election will be held for the single councillor position between the three candidates.

Candidates Kristy Bjarnason, David Cummer and Joshua Platt are standing in the by-elections for the position of councillor.

The advance voting will be held on Jan. 13, 2021 and the election will take place on January, 23, 2021, according to Sheryl Worthing, who is the chief administrative officer as well the chief elections officer for the village by-elections.