Former Vancouver detective James Fisher was sent to prison for 20 months after admitting to kissing two young women who were witnesses in a criminal case he was probing. (Black Press Media files)

Three cops investigated in connection to ex-Vancouver detective’s sexual misconduct

Fisher was convicted in 2018 after pleading guilty to kissing two young women who were witnesses in a criminal case

Three Vancouver police officers are being investigated in connection to charges against former detective James Fisher.

Vancouver police spokesperson Tania Visintin confirmed the investigation had been handed over to an external agency.

“As part of a thorough investigation conducted by the VPD into the actions of Jim Fisher, concerns about the conduct of three members from Counter Exploitation Unit related specifically to the Fisher investigation were referred to an independent agency for investigation,” Visintin said in an email to Black Press Media.

Visintin was unable to provide the name of the agency conducting the investigation.

Fisher was convicted in 2018 after pleading guilty to kissing two young women who were witnesses in a criminal case he was probing. He was sentenced to 20 months in prison and two years’ probation that August.

Before his arrest and subsequent retirement, Fisher was a 29-year veteran of the force and a member of a team that investigates prostitution, criminal exploitation and child sex abuse.

