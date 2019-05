Several whales have died in B.C. already this year

Three grey whales have washed up in Haida Gwaii in the past two weeks. (Tanya Alton)

Three grey whales have washed up on the shores of Haida Gwaii in the past couple weeks.

Tanya Alton posted photos of the three dead whales on Facebook.

One was found on East Beach, another in Tlell last week and one at Jungle Beach.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans did not immediately return a request for comment.

There have been several reports of grey whales washing up onto B.C. coast this year. In Washington state, 13 have washed ashore so far this year.

