Three men wanted in connection with a break and enter

Vanderhoof RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating three men wanted in connection with a break, enter & theft that happened in January of this year.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Alfred Jones David, 37, Robbie Norman Gibbons, 29, and Tyler Walter Orenchuk,32. All three men have been charged with the following offences:  break, enter and theft contrary to Section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code; Theft Under $5000 Contrary to Section 334(b) of the Criminal Code. Under no circumstances are you to try and apprehend either of these men.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of these men are asked to call the Vanderhoof RCMP at 250 567-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

 

