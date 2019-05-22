Thrift Shop celebrates three occasions in one

The Thrift Shop in Burns Lake had a three-in-one celebration on May 10. The date marked Healthcare Auxiliary Day, honouring the role that thrift shops have played in supporting health care auxiliaries, which pass on proceeds to health care programs and hospitals. This week marks National Nursing Week to coincide with the birth of Florence Nightingale, hailed as the founder of modern nursing, who was born almost 200 years ago, on May 12. And the Thrift Shop also celebrated paying off all of its building construction loans. The shop offered cake and sweets for visitors and a draw for $1,000 worth of prizes, including two rings. (Blair McBride photo)

 

