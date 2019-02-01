Ron Joyce, the co-founder of the Tim Hortons doughnut chain (Canadian Press files)

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Ron Joyce, the co-founder of the Tim Hortons doughnut chain, has died at the age of 88.

The cause of death was not immediately clear.

The Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ont., and its namesake foundation say in a statement that Joyce’s generosity “has been felt across the country”.

READ MORE: Tim Hortons delivers smiles for YMCA Kids

Joyce donated $7.5 million to support the hospital’s redevelopment and expansion.

Joyce invested in the first Tim Hortons shop in Hamilton in 1964.

According to the Joyce Family Foundation website, he was born in Tatamagouche, N.S., in 1930.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

Just Posted

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate

Hwy 16 transit use inconsistent

Two years in, bus ridership is down or up since a year ago depending on which community.

UPDATE: Winter storm warning

Winter storm warning in effect from the Bulkley Valley to the Alberta border. More snow predicted.

Heavy storm on its way to Burns Lake

A winter storm is approaching the Bulkley Valley including Burns Lake, the… Continue reading

Cheng²Duo dazzles Burns Lake

Pianist Silvie Cheng and her brother Bryan on the cello delivered a… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Five tips to get out the door fast

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

Blizzard-like conditions hitting B.C. interior highways

Environment Canada says winter storm to last into weekend as it heads to south coast

B.C. trampoline park disputes events that led to Victoria dad’s death

Extreme Air files response denying any responsibility in death of 46-year-old

Suspect in transit cop shooting was jailed in 2011 for killing man at Surrey McDonald’s

Daon Gordon Glasgow, 35, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2010 death of Terry Blake Scott

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

US border agency says it’s made biggest-ever fentanyl bust

254 pounds of fentanyl in a secret compartment inside a load of Mexican produce heading into Arizona

Most Read