Timbermen player director highlights what the team’s arrival will mean to the village

The newest Junior A hockey team from the Greater Metro Hockey League (GMHL) West announced the unveiling of their jerseys. (submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Some residents in the Village of Burns Lake have raised concern over what the arrival of the Junior A level Timbermen would mean financially to village residents. However, the team’s director of player development has clarified how this team will be taken care of by its parent league and how the games will eventually be a boost for the local economy.

The Timbermen of the Greater Metro Hockey League (GMHL) West have become a source of excitement for many.

However, some voices have also expressed concern.

Kevin Filipowski, the director of player development for the team, told The Lakes District News that players pay to play and their arrival won’t cost residents anything.

He said the success of his league in coming to smaller communities that wouldn’t be able to afford a B.C. Hockey League-level team is that players pay. The team may help pay for them as well.

While the players won’t receive an allowance, the team will help support its players to ensure their success. “The team provides players with all the team gear they need and will help the players obtain jobs that will provide them with spending money,” said Filipowski.

Billets will be paid $500 per month to host a player during the course of the hockey season.

While the Village of Burns Lake will be giving away ice time and will pay for the insurance, there would be no other cost to the village or its residents.

A conservative estimate for rental revenues for the arena are predicted at over $15,000 annually.

Prior to the decision, village staff connected with eight B.C. and Alberta municipalities with a current GMHLW team, or an agreement in place for the upcoming season, to gauge the overall experience of working with the GMHLW and general reception of the team.

The report stated that overall working relationships have been positive between teams and municipalities. Several communities noted the team’s efforts to reach out and volunteer around the community.

“There is no other financial obligation to the community,” confirmed Filipowski.

During a previous council meeting, information that the Burns Lake Minor Hockey Association (BLMHA) is not supportive of the decision, came up for discussion. However, when asked about whether the Timbermen team organizers had since spoken with the BLMHA, Alex Dyck, the director of player and community development, GMHL West said they had yet to speak.

Dr. Derek Prue for GMHL West Junoir Hockey addressed the question when Lakes District News asked if BLMHA been contacted.

“We have reached out to minor hockey but have not heard back. Unfortunately, BC Hockey has taken a stance and intends to penalize coaches, players and officials who are carded members of leagues sanctioned outside Hockey Canada. That being said, minor hockey players will certainly be fans of the Timbermen, and they can attend camps, development skates, etc. put on by us, our ice time, not Hockey Canada,” he said.

The Timbermen will operate at the Lakeside Multiplex, and the team will consist of players between the ages of 16 to 21.

There will be 21 home games, mostly on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The season will start in October, while practices begin early to-mid September.

“We are still looking for billet families, and detailed information is available on our website. It is a great experience and billet families are compensated $500 per player per month. They can fill out the form online under the “billet” dropdown,” said Prue.

The official website of the team has also launched and details, and any upcoming schedule can be found on: https://www.burnslakejuniora.com/.

There is also a Facebook page Burns Lake Junior A Hockey Club: https://www.facebook.com/Burns-Lake-Junior-A-Hockey-Club-102064955814978 where announcements on upcoming schedules and games can be found.