The Burns Lake Rotary Club members attended the burial of the time capsule at the rotary park on Oct. 14. It will be dug up and opened at the next 125 anniversary of the Village of Burns Lake on 2048. The time capsule was buried at 10 a.m. (L-R) Dolores Funk, Jack Brown, Greg Brown, Heidi Grant, Norm Synotte, Lynn Synotte, and Nathan Way. (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)