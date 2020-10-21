Surrey RCMP cruisers outside a Newton townhouse Tuesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP cruisers outside a Newton townhouse Tuesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Toddler in hospital, woman dead following stabbings at Surrey townhouse

Police say two-year-old was among victims found at townhouse complex in the 12700-block of 66 Avenue

Police say a woman is dead and two others, including a toddler, are in hospital following a stabbing at a Newton-area townhouse Tuesday (Oct. 20) night.

According to Surrey RCMP, police were alerted to a stabbing inside a residence in the 12700-block of 66 Avenue just before 9 p.m., and arrived to find three people suffering from injuries.

“An adult female had critical injuries, an adult male had serious injuries, and a two-year-old child had serious but not life-threatening injuries,” a news release states.

“All three of the injured people were transported to the hospital; the female later died in the hospital.”

Police say a suspect fled the scene, but was located nearby and taken into custody. A witness told Black Press Media that police vehicles were at a house two blocks away, near 127 Street and 67A Avenue, and that it appeared there was evidence under four pylons.

Early indications are that the incident was one of family violence, the news release adds.

“The parties involved are known to one another. There is no indication of a risk to the public as a result of this incident.”

Police say the area will remain cordoned off for a “significant” amount of time, and that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Experts say counterfeit hand sanitizer recall at Dollarama is a lesson for retailers
Next story
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film

Just Posted

The pile burning will occur to the south of François Lake. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Pile burning and rehab work on three areas south of François Lake

Smoke might be visible for Burns Lake and neighboring areas

The track washrooms will be opened up again next year in May. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Toilets, sinks torn off, graffiti on walls at the Burns Lake track washroom

“Seems to happen once or twice a year” says the Village CAO on the vandalized track washroom

Participants earlier this year in March for Lakes Loppet at the ski club. (Lakes District News file photo)
How is Omineca Ski Club prepping for this ski season?

Covid restrictions, social distancing but ski season to continue

FOR WEB ONLY. (Lakes District News file photo)
Question Bill C-7, says this reader

Editor: Have you ever felt strongly convicted about something one day and… Continue reading

Editorial. (Lakes District News
Being outside — a transformative experience all kids need

In the last two weeks of October, a large part of Canada… Continue reading

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen during a news conference Tuesday October 20, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau and his family decide against trick-or-treating this year due to COVID

Adhering to local health authorities, Trudeau urges Canadians to do their part in following those guidelines

Surrey RCMP cruisers outside a Newton townhouse Tuesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Toddler in hospital, woman dead following stabbings at Surrey townhouse

Police say two-year-old was among victims found at townhouse complex in the 12700-block of 66 Avenue

A Tim Hortons employee hands out coffee from a drive-through window to a customer in Mississauga, Ont., on March 17, 2020. Tim Hortons is ending the practice of double cupping hot drinks, a move the fast food restaurant says will eliminate hundreds of millions of cups from landfills each year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The end of double cupping: Tim Hortons ditches two cups in favour of one with sleeve

Most recycling facilities in Canada don’t recycle single use paper coffee cups because of a plastic lining

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer doctor Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday October 20, 2020 in Ottawa. Canada’s chief public health doctor says in the age of social media, fake news about the COVID-19 pandemic has been spreading faster than the virus itself. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
VIDEO: Fake news creates serious issues for battling pandemic, chief public health doc says

Both Tam and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to be responsible about the information they share

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/NIH via AP
At least 49 cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding in Calgary: Alberta Health

McMillan says the city of Calgary has recently seen several outbreaks linked to social gatherings

UBC geoscientists discovered the wreckage of a decades-old crash during an expedition on a mountain near Harrison Lake. (Submitted photo)
Wreckage of decades-old plane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

A team of Sts’ailes Community School students helped discover the twisted metal embedded in a glacier

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.
‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Family and friends continue to search for Jordan Naterer, after official efforts suspended

Most Read