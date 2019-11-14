Tolko shuts B.C. divisions for two weeks over holidays

It won’t be a Merry Christmas for several local lumber giants.
Following a thorough examination of all contributing factors including log costs, market conditions, and cumulative policy burden, Tolko announced Thursday, Nov. 14, that its BC Operations will be taking two weeks’ downtime from Dec. 21 – Jan. 6 during the holiday season.
The last day of production will be Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
In addition, Tolko’s Vernon head office will be closed the week of Dec. 23–27. Staffing levels at all B.C. Operations will be restricted to essential services during this period.
This downtime is a result of low prices and high log costs in B.C.
“This downtime will reduce output by approximately 21 Mmfbm (million board feet) of lumber production and 10 mmsft (million square feet) of panel production,” Tolko vice-president of Solid Wood Troy Connolly said.
Pino Pucci, vice-president, Tolko marketing and sales, continued to assure customers that Tolko’s marketing and sales team “will continue to support our customers and do our best to minimize any impacts. Our customers are understanding of current market conditions and aware of our ongoing commitment to serve them.”
