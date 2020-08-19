Individual clubs will be responsible for deciding whether or not there will be any matches this year at the arena. (Lakes District New file photo)

Tom Forsyth Arena in Burns Lake to reopen in September

Other multiplex activites also scheduled to resume

The Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena in Burns Lake is set to open in September this year with the ice going in by the end of August.

Sheryl Worthing, the Village of Burns Lake CAO told Lakes District News that the arena is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 14 this year. She however informed that with Covid, the arena will look different than what people are used to.

Worthing said that the village would be following restart guidelines from BC Recreation and Parks Association, ViaSport, and BC Hockey.

“More time for cleaning, increased signage, reduced occupancy limits, directional traffic flow, and agreements with user groups will all be utilized to ensure safe arena operation,” she said.

The village and the Burns Lake recreation department doesn’t however have any directives on whether or not there would be any matches this year.

“That will be up to the individual clubs. For example Burns Lake Minor Hockey Association will determine if they will be holding league games and tournaments,” said Worthing.

The curling rink will also be open for public this year as it is generally ready one month after the arena ice is ready according to Worthing. The village will start the curling rink stairs reconstruction that will last for three weeks, on Aug. 17. Improvements to the multiplex roof are also 95 per cent complete.

A protective roof system is being constructed on top of the existing roof. This the new system is a clad metal roofing that matches the rest of the roof while reinforcing the roof to be able to withstand sliding snow and ice. This cost the village a total of $7,000.

“We have had an ongoing issue with snow and ice build up over the gym area which is causing the roof to leak,” said Worthing, pointing to the necessity and urgency of these repairs.

Several other activities at the recreation centre that have been closed ever since the Covid-related measures were put in place, would also be soon opening up. Activities like badminton, wall climbing, squash or racquetball have been closed due to the pandemic. The fitness centre and the kayak and canoe rentals opened up earlier this summer but other activities remained closed. The village plans to have these activities opened up for public starting Sept. 1.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More than 3,000 homes on alert as wildfire near Penticton grows to 1,000 hectares

Just Posted

Ministry to go ahead with cow moose and calf harvest amidst opposition

Local politicians continue to challenge the decision

Burns Lake Public Library’s annual book sale, a hit with locals

The Burns Lake Public Library’s annual book sale started last Monday and… Continue reading

Former Nisga’a Nation leader passes away

Joseph Gosnell was instrumental in negotiating landmark 2000 self-governing treaty

Six First Nations hope to bring community housing at Burns Lake Motor Inn

Project to go for public hearing in early September

Pinkut Site to be closed down on Sep. 1 to mitigate human-bear conflict risk

The seasonal closure will be in effect until Dec. 31

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

RCMP seeking help identifying these suspects in recent thefts

The Valemount RCMP is seeking help in identifying the suspects in a… Continue reading

More than 3,000 homes on alert as wildfire near Penticton grows to 1,000 hectares

The blaze north of Okanagan Falls has caused the evacuation of 319 homes

Canada’s first Aquaculture Act enters new phase of consultation

Fisheries minister promises act will respect B.C.’s jurisdiction over land management

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

B.C. man pleads guilty to beating blind, partially deaf dog

Dog was adopted into a ‘wonderful home’ after the attack

B.C. wolf kill continuing into 2021 to protect caribou herds

Protests continue over cow moose hunt to reduce prey

B.C. imports 99 million kilos of American onions. Why?

About four per cent of the onions consumed in B.C. are grown in the province

VIDEO: B.C. set to unveil new measures to enforce COVID-19 rules, Dix says

Dix said ministries are meeting to map out a more ‘comprehensive approach to increase enforcement’

Most Read