The Topley Fire department will be using the funding towards new gear. (File photo)

The Topley Fire department will be using the funding towards new gear. (File photo)

Topley Fire Protection Society gets a $100,000 grant

Society among 132 recepients of the province’s Community Gaming Grant

The Topley Fire Protection Society is set to receive a grant of $100,000 as part of the B.C. Community Gaming Grant for 2020-2021.

The province is giving out a total of $11 million to several conservation and public safety organizations throughout the province. Of this, $6.3 million is being given to roughly 132 not-for-profit organizations providing emergency and lifesaving services and $4.8 million would be going to 138 environmental organizations.

Josie Osborne, minister of municipal affairs said in a news release, “This funding ensures community organizations can continue to provide programming to enhance public safety through emergency programs like search and rescue, and to steward and preserve our ecosystems for generations to come.”

Application for the funding, part of the BC Community Gaming Grant’s $140,000,000 allocated towards not-for-profit organizations annually, was made by the Topley fire department through the Public Safety category used to purchase equipment, and towards training opportunities.

“Covid-19 has made the last year challenging for most small fire departments, new policies and procedures had to be implemented in order to maintain a safe work place for the volunteers which has made training and responding a challenge. Extra personal protective equipment must be worn when responding to medical or motor vehicle incidents in order to protect the responders which can also be an extra financial burden that the department has to account for,” said Jason Blackwell, the regional fire chief.

The Topley fire department maintains roughly 20 members however, according to Blackwell, the membership tends to fluctuate as with any volunteer department. This year’s grant will be used towards new turnout gear, replacement air cylinders for their breathing apparatus, structural and wildland hose, wildland firefighting equipment, battery powered jaws of life, and some maintenance equipment for washing and drying their turnout gear.

”It is extremely beneficial for small departments like Topley to receive this grant funding. Because of their relatively small tax base they have a limited operating budget, therefore any additional funding can be extremely helpful,” said Blackwell.

Two Bulkley Valley not-for-profits, Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue and Bulkley Valley Amateur Radio Society are also among the recipients of the grant in northern B.C. for $56,000 and $5,900 each. Several organizations in Prince George like the Prince George Recycling & Environmental Action & Planning Society, Prince George Humane Society, Prince George Crime Stoppers Association, have also received funding under this grant. The North Peace Justice Society and the Northern Environmental Action Team in Fort St. John would also be receiving funding.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dog missing for 17 days through cold snap reunited with owner in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Deane Gorsline, is a former Burns Lake resident who has been diagnosed with ALS. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
ALS Action Canada group ropes in political leaders

Hopes to get more support and ultimately better treatment options for Canadians

(Black Press file photo)
Charges laid against two suspects in pre-Christmas home invasion

An 88-year-old woman was hospitalized after being bear-sprayed in the face Dec. 18, 2020

Decker Lake Elementary School’s exposure incident was from Dec. 3, 2020 to Dec. 4, 2020. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
School attendance improves, as cases go down

Decker Lake Elementary school had the most recent COVID exposure incident in January

There has been an increase in workers staying at the 7 Mile Lodge near Burns Lake, from 49 workers post-holiday break to 93 workers by end of January. (Lakes District News file photo)
Coastal GasLink gets a nod to increase workforce from 963 to 2,787 people

One new COVID case in section 1 of the pipeline identified; no lodge affected

Black water. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Village responds swiftly to water main break

Upcoming water treatment plant to help resolve unclean water issues

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

4,677 cases of the virus remain active in the province; 238 people are in hospital

WKE students during winter carnival 2021. (Cordell Ware photo/Lakes District News)
WKE students enjoy Winter Carnival 2021 in Burns Lake

Last week, students of the William Konkin Elementary school in Burns Lake,… Continue reading

Jake eating pancake, Francois Lake Elementary. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Francois Lake Elementary’s Valentines’ day breakfast

Francois Lake elementary’s annual pancake breakfast event for Valentine’s day was extra… Continue reading

Vancouver Canucks left wing Antoine Roussel (26) tries to get a shot past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) during second period NHL action in Vancouver, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canucks cough up 3-0 lead, fall 4-3 to visiting Edmonton Oilers

Vancouver falls to 8-13-2 on the NHL season

Temporary changes to allow for wholesale pricing for the hospitality industry were implemented June 2020 and set to expire March 31. (Pixabay photo)
Pubs, restaurants to pay wholesale prices on liquor permanently in COVID-recovery

Pre-pandemic, restaurateurs and tourism operators paid full retail price on most liquor purchases

Wade Dyck with Luna, a dog who went missing near the Chasm for 17 days following a rollover on Feb. 5. (Photo submitted).
Dog missing for 17 days through cold snap reunited with owner in northern B.C.

Family ecstatic to have the Pyrenees-Shepherd cross back home.

Ancestral human remains were found at a Saanich construction site Feb. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
Ancestral human remains discovered at B.C. construction site; death likely suspicious

Remains show cause of death likely not natural

Quesnel RCMP confirmed they are investigating a residential break-in at a home on the Barkerville Highway. (File image)
Thieves make off with $300K in Cariboo miner’s retirement gold

Tim Klemen is offering a reward for the return of his gold

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire. Image: The Canadian Press
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges

Maxwell claims she will renounce her U.K. and French citizenships if freed

Most Read