Track resurfacing will begin May 25

The track resurfacing project committee has secured sufficient funds to proceed with the track project. The Committee’s goal was to upgrade the track’s surface to benefit community members, the main users of the LDSS track.

The track’s central location is ideal for community use and the new surface will make it even more attractive to everyone from families with young children in buggies or small bikes to those using canes or walkers, and from moderate strollers to serious runners.

Preparation work begins this week, and LB Paving is set to begin base work on May 25, and plans to complete the project by mid-June dependent on weather conditions. The track and field area will be off-limits to the public during the entire construction period.

The committee and the Burns Lake & District Seniors Society, in partnership with School District #91, acknowledges the generous financial and in-kind donations from private individuals, local businesses, societies and organizations, and from the local governments that supported the resurfacing project.