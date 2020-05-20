Track resurfacing will begin May 25

The track resurfacing project committee has secured sufficient funds to proceed with the track project. The Committee’s goal was to upgrade the track’s surface to benefit community members, the main users of the LDSS track.

The track’s central location is ideal for community use and the new surface will make it even more attractive to everyone from families with young children in buggies or small bikes to those using canes or walkers, and from moderate strollers to serious runners.

Preparation work begins this week, and LB Paving is set to begin base work on May 25, and plans to complete the project by mid-June dependent on weather conditions. The track and field area will be off-limits to the public during the entire construction period.

The committee and the Burns Lake & District Seniors Society, in partnership with School District #91, acknowledges the generous financial and in-kind donations from private individuals, local businesses, societies and organizations, and from the local governments that supported the resurfacing project.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

Wildroots Flowers Gifts in Burns Lake makes a difference

Wild Roots Flowers & Gifts did a great Mother’s Day initiative that… Continue reading

Current risk of flooding due to snow melts very low

Snow packs are one of the major factors for flood risks in… Continue reading

Final decision on the WKE FI program tabled due to the pandemic

The school board for School District 91 (SD91) in a board meeting… Continue reading

“No ‘quick-fix’ to Burns Lake’s connectivity problems”

“There is no ‘quick-fix’ to this area’s connectivity problems,” says RDBN Director… Continue reading

Only two new COVID-19 cases in B.C., one in care home

Three additional deaths, also patients in care homes

VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot

The RCMP report that garbage was locked in the trunk of the car

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Police ticket hundreds of drivers for speeding over May long weekend

Speeders caught during May long weekend and start of High Risk Driving awareness month

Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Owner-operated businesses are now eligible as well

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Abbotsford woman with special needs shot with paintball, sparking police probe

Emily recovering after incident, email address available to send well wishes

‘Pandemic pay’ to give temporary wage top-up to 250,000 B.C. front-line workers

That equates to a total of $2,240 for someone who worked 35 hours each week for 16 weeks

PHOTOS: Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown recorded by B.C. photographer

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

Most Read