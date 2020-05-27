Track resurfacing will begins in Burns Lake

The track resurfacing project has began. Preparation work begins this week, and LB Paving will begin base work and plans to complete the project by mid-June dependent on weather conditions. The track and field area will be off-limits to the public during the entire construction period. The track’s central location is ideal for community use and the new surface will make it even more attractive to everyone from families with young children in buggies or small bikes to those using canes or walkers, and from moderate strollers to serious runners. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)