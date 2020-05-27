The track resurfacing project has began. Preparation work begins this week, and LB Paving will begin base work and plans to complete the project by mid-June dependent on weather conditions. The track and field area will be off-limits to the public during the entire construction period. The track’s central location is ideal for community use and the new surface will make it even more attractive to everyone from families with young children in buggies or small bikes to those using canes or walkers, and from moderate strollers to serious runners. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)

Track resurfacing will begins in Burns Lake

The track resurfacing project has began. Preparation work begins this week, and LB Paving will begin base work and plans to complete the project by mid-June dependent on weather conditions. The track and field area will be off-limits to the public during the entire construction period. The track’s central location is ideal for community use and the new surface will make it even more attractive to everyone from families with young children in buggies or small bikes to those using canes or walkers, and from moderate strollers to serious runners. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

Just Posted

New traffic lanes for Six Mile west of Burns Lake coming soon

Construction to begin on lane extension and traffic improvement

Canfor mill remains closed

And company to shut Isle Pierre operation permanently

Museum society to open public art gallery in Burns Lake

Artists and residents who have been lobbying for additional exhibition space in… Continue reading

Burns Lake Public Library receives funding for restart

The library plans to open soon with stricter restrictions

Burns Lake economy severely impacted by Covid-19

The pandemic that has hit the globe, has had major economic ramifications,… Continue reading

B.C. records no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in weeks

Good news comes despite 11 new test-positive cases in B.C. in the past 24 hours

VIDEO: Trudeau, Atwood say ‘happy birthday’ to wildlife artist Robert Bateman

Famed Canadian artist celebrated May 23

BC Corrections to expand list of eligible offenders for early release during pandemic

Non-violent offenders are being considered for early release through risk assessment process

Fraser Valley driver featured on ‘Highway Thru Hell’ TV show dies

Monkhouse died Sunday night of a heartattack, Jamie Davis towing confirmed

B.C. visitor centres get help with COVID-19 prevention measures

Destination B.C. gearing up for local, in-province tourism

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Vancouver among cities shortlisted for NHL hub as league announces playoff plans

NHL will start the playoffs with 24 teams

36 soldiers test positive for COVID-19 after working in Ontario, Quebec care homes

Nearly 1,700 military members are working in long-term care homes overwhelmed by COVID-19

B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

Hand sanitizer sales and usage have gone up sharply amid COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read