Tragedy fund wraps up after 20 years serving Burns Lake

Over the years fund has helped countless number of people

Yvonne and Johnny Johnson

When Johnny Johnson started the Pinkut Creek Fish Tragedy Fund, 20 years back, he had hoped, but little did he imagine how many lives it will touch.

“I had people I knew, friends, who lost someone through Cancer or lost everything to house fires. A lot of people didn’t have or couldn’t afford insurance and I wanted to help them out,” said Johnson, explaining why he first thought of starting the fund.

The fund raised money for individuals who were suffering from any sort of a tragedy and it also helped locals after large-scale tragedies like the 2012 Babine Forest Product explosion and fire at the sawmill.

Last week, the tragedy fund that was set up in 2000, was finally closed as managing the fund got overwhelming.

”Johnny hates recognition for all his hard work, but our community has been very luck to have a guy like him spearheading this fund. Him and his wife, Yvonne are a total asset to our community,” said Laura Blackwell, one of the directors on the fund. “If a tragedy happened in our community he was always one of the first people on that person’s door step with an envelope of money to help them out. It was a such great fund and I know we have helped a great deal of people and in many ways it is sad to see it end.”

The fund raised over $100,000 in all its years.

“If someone was going through town and had a car accident, I didn’t want them stuck somewhere so we had money for hotel rooms and same with house fires. It just hurt my heart to see people suffering and with nobody there to help them. I had some pretty good friends and they liked my idea,” he said.

Johnson organized several fundraising events like the Pinkut Creek Fish Float Contest and poker tournaments but he gives credit to the generosity of the several donors especially the Off Highway Truckers and the dedication of the directors of the fund.

He said that while there was other funding options available in town, that funding usually took time to trickle down unlike the tragedy fund, which was available immediately to those in need.

This hasn’t been the first community-driven activity by Johnson. Over the years, Johnson has helped countless number of people in and around the town. Fond of hunting, he hunted and most of it went to people in need. He would hunt and drop it off at someone’s place he knew who needed food on the table.

He also started a community garden about 10 years ago comprised of volunteers coming together to grow produce and distribute to anyone who needed it at no cost.

Johnson has worked all his life, right from the age of seven when he started chopping wood at Paradise Lodge during summer, but has also helped generate local employment by giving opportunities to segments that were usually overlooked.

“Back in the day, women were having a hard time, and needed work and I had work for them. The companies I was associated with, were open to me hiring women and people who were otherwise not given work. I also had a female cook on the charter boat and I had women working in the mill,” he said, adding “I gave everybody an opportunity that needed it, it wasn’t just one segment of the society.”

“Now I would like to buy another sawmill, but my wife says I am too old,” said Johnson, still looking to create local employment at the age of 80.

In 2016, Johnson was recognized as the Citizen of the Year for his long-standing contributions and impact on the community but he refuses the title of hero.

“I have done things I am not proud of. So I am no hero, it’s just that if you ask for my help, I will, if I am able to, that’s all.”

So, what makes a hero?

“Community,” said Johnson. “Burns Lake has always had good people. There are people like me that are good and bad, but there have always been good people here. ”

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Johnny Johnson and friends on the river collecting wooden ducks.

Johnny Johnson with a truck load of cabbage grown at his community gardens.

Previous story
Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Just Posted

A pair of eagles. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)
A perfect pair

Burns Lake local photographer Wren Gilgan caught this pair of eagles regally… Continue reading

The provincial carbon tax is scheduled for an increase from $40 to $45 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) starting in April 2021. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Gas prices continue to show an upward trend

Analysts warn of higher prices this summer

Murray Sullivan is now partners in Vernon Recreational Products.
Houston businessman expands to Vernon RV

Murray Sullivan expands into Vernon RV world with partners Doug Thibault and Mike Goodwin

Bruce Rogers and friends cycling in all kinds of weather colleymount road. (Wren Gilgan/Lakes District News)
All-weather cyclists

Burns Lake resident, Wren Gilgan’s lens caught another local on camera last… Continue reading

3000 wooden ducks float in Pinkut Creek for the fish float contest
Tragedy fund wraps up after 20 years serving Burns Lake

Over the years fund has helped countless number of people

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

These five 10-day-old kittens were stolen from an Abbotsford home early Tuesday morning (March 30).
Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Police believe culprit will try to sell them online or in public

North Cowichan councillor Tek Manhas is under review by the municipality for a Facebook post containing a sexist meme. (File photo)
B.C. councillor facing review over sexist meme posted to Facebook

‘Less bitchen’ more kitchen’: North Cowichan’s Tek Manhas apologizes for post

A community member posts a COVID-19 notice at a checkpoint on the Tsilhqot’in Nation in B.C.’s Interior. Many Indigenous communities have controlled their borders in the pandemic. (Keith Koepke/Tsilhqot’in Nation)
B.C.’s COVID-19 surge continues with 840 cases Tuesday

320 of the new cases are variants as restrictions take effect

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

Moves comes after concerns over blood clots halted frontline worker vaccination program

People walk past large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Asian woman punched while taking out trash in Vancouver: police

Police have not yet determined whether the incident, involving a UBC on-campus employee, was a hate crime

Susanne Till, a single mother of three children, is one of six surviving victims in an attack that saw six others stabbed at Lynn Canyon library in North Vancouver. One woman died. (GoFundMe)
$173,000 raised for single mother who survived North Vancouver stabbing

Susanne Till is described by her close friend as a hardworking mother of three

Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan’s COVID comments towards young people unhelpful, unfair: B.C. professor

Many in younger age groups are frontline workers, or parents of young children who are in school

A Comox Valley woman used her experience battling COVID-19 to encourage others to get vaccinated. Black Press file photo
B.C. woman wants to help others by sharing intimate look at her COVID-19 experience

“Hopefully, (my story) can show that someone you love can go through (COVID) and it is real …”

Most Read