Ride Burns Mountain Biking Association are working on the trails and managed to open it completely. (Lakes District News file photo)

Ride Burns Mountain Biking Association are working on the trails and managed to open it completely. (Lakes District News file photo)

Trail update!!

Campground and trails below powerlines are finally open

On Aug. 1, Ride Burns made an official announcement on their Facebook page about the exciting news of the reopening of the cross country trails.

The announcement stated that all the trails below the power lines are open including the campground.

Ride Burns President, Patti Dube said, “We’ve only been able to open up our cross country trails. We are open because we’ve been going in and making it so that they’re safe for people to cross those parts.”

She said, the trails are fine. There’s not much damage from the fires for the majority of it, since fire guards were built around the trails. She also said, the campground is now opened.

She doesn’t think the fire is close to the trails but believes B.C. Wildfire Services has concerns about that the fire reaching the communication tower on Boar Mountain.

Dube said, “We had to do one small minor repair, because they built a road across a couple little trails. We fixed that up last week and so it’s all get checked out, everything’s fine on the lower areas.”

She also said, the team is keeping track of all the repairs, including their machine operator and the number of hours they are working to get the trails up and running. Dube is hoping to receive remuneration from the government for getting the trails back in shape. At this moment, there is not an exact figure of the cost to repair the trails.

Dube is not sure whether it will be possible to host the Big Pig event, it had been announced for the month of September.

She said, “We don’t know and we’re hoping that we’d be able to open this week, but B.C. Wildfire Service extended it [access to the road] for another few weeks. We’re hopeful that we’ll be open in the next few weeks.”

As of this moment, all trails above the power lines remain closed and trail crews are working hard to gain access and fix everything where the fire guard did damage.

Just before press time, President Dube received a confirmation text from BC Wildfire Service and Recreation Sites and Trails B.C. the road is now open and all trails are accessible.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Air conditioners ‘a necessity’ as B.C. breaks nearly century-old heat records
Next story
New billboards coming to Hwy 16 to raise awareness about MMIWG

Just Posted

Michels Canada beverage containers donation of $1215 was given to the Lakes District Fair Association. The bottles were donated from the pipeline camp and the containers were all sorted by Burns Lake Recycling Depot staff. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Bottle money in Burns Lake

Carrier Sekani Family Services shared the image of the new billboard which will be erected along Highway 16 next week. (Supplied image)
New billboards coming to Hwy 16 to raise awareness about MMIWG

A map displaying the location of the 4.7 magnitude earthquake that struck near a village in British Columbia on Aug. 15. The epicentre was situated 70 kilometres south of Daajing Giids and 222 kilometres southwest of Prince Rupert, in a region known for its significant seismic activity. An expert suggests this tremor could be a later aftershock of the major 2012 quake in the same area. (OpenStreetMap)
4.7 magnitude earthquake shakes B.C. village, possible aftershock of 2012 quake

A phone displaying the dialed emergency number 9-1-1. Service disruptions in northern British Columbia over the weekend briefly affected accessibility to this crucial lifeline. (Black Press Media file photo)
Emergency 9-1-1 lines disrupted in northern B.C. now restored