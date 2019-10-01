PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

This is the truck that hit a number of vehicles in a chain-reaction collision on Highway 11 on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Only minor injuries were reported by police. Photo supplied by Carman Wilson
This is the truck that hit a number of vehicles in a chain-reaction collision on Highway 11 on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Only minor injuries were reported by police. Photo supplied by Carman Wilson
This is the truck that hit a number of vehicles in a chain-reaction collision on Highway 11 on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Only minor injuries were reported by police. Photo supplied by Carman Wilson

A 28-foot holiday trailer probably saved Carman Wilson’s life.

The Sylvan Lake man was heading eastbound in his pickup and pulling the trailer on Highway 11 around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 25 when he came across a collision between a moose and another vehicle driven by a woman.

“The lady had hit a moose about half a mile ahead of me and probably close to a half an hour earlier,” he said.

Police were already on scene and directing traffic into a single lane on the highway east of Red Deer near Alberta Springs Golf Course and traffic was backing up.

“I was stopped, not even five seconds. Then I heard squealing behind me. Probably about 50,000 pounds of truck and trailer and equipment hit me at about 100 kilometres per hour.”

A one-ton diesel pickup pulling a flatbed trailer with a large piece of equipment had come barrelling down the highway and couldn’t stop in time. It side-swiped a number of vehicles before slamming into Wilson.

The impact caved in the trailer, slamming it into his pickup propelling both 50 to 60 metres down the highway.

Wilson, who is married with three young children under four years old, knows how close he and the other driver came to being killed or seriously injured, if not for the trailer acting as a buffer between the two vehicles.

“He would definitely be dead. I probably wouldn’t be talking to you right now.

“It makes me emotional thinking about it,” he said. “I’m lucky to be alive.”

His wife, Kacy Wilson, is also grateful that her husband to be taking the trailer to Red Deer for maintenance.

“We are so lucky that that trailer was on his truck because I think both would be dead, my husband and the driver that hit him.”

RCMP said eight vehicles in all were involved in the chain-reaction pile-up. Remarkably, only minor injuries were reported among those involved.

Carman Wilson said his back is very sore and by late afternoon walking was difficult so was going to get checked out at a medical clinic.

Wilson said he was told that one of other vehicles hit had been launched end over end. The driver was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Traffic was detoured for several hours while the scene was cleared. Drivers reported a long line of vehicles bumper-to-bumper on Hwy 11A.

RCMP said the collision is still under investigation and no charges have been laid.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. lawyer, killed while skydiving, remembered for helping most vulnerable
Next story
Search continues for 74-year-old hunter in Okanagan

Just Posted

Province commits to negotiating revenue-sharing agreement with northwest B.C. municipalities

Premier made RBA announcement at UBCM conference in Vancouver

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

Grizzly bear found shot near Terrace

Conservation office looking for tips into investigation

Canada is pretty and welcoming, says Hélène from Belgium

When Belgian exchange student Hélène Georges stepped out of the airport in… Continue reading

RDBN blasts agriculture land use rules

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) board members slammed the Agricultural Land Commission… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Injured woman rescued from B.C. trail after group leaves her behind

North Shore Rescue in Vancouver says it is ‘extremely concerning’

Liberal Party salmon farm pledge ‘destructive,’ industry group says

Justin Trudeau platform calls for ‘closed containment’ by 2025

Mother, young children struck while crossing street near Surrey City Hall

Surrey RCMP say the mother and her two daughters were taken to hospital with minor injuries

Vancouver hotel sues striking employees for ‘intolerable’ noise

Union has been picketing since Sept. 19

Trudeau, Scheer, May fight for votes in Toronto while Singh sticks with B.C.

Trudeau is spending a second day on gun-control policy

How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke controversy

New research says you probably don’t need to stop eating steak

Most Read