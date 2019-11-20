(L-R) Seth Hunter with Lakes District Maintenance gives advice to Brent Boogaart during his simulated drive.

Training on a virtual road

Brent Boogaart drives a plow truck simulator inside a trailer at Lakes District Maintenance in Burns Lake, on Nov. 12. The simulator resembles a giant video game and includes all of the functions of a plow truck. Settings can be changed to mimic conditions drivers would experience on the road, such as plowing in freezing rain on a rural highway at night or plowing with several other vehicles on the road. The simulator will be introduced this year in the Robson, Stikine and Lakes service areas and will be part of the regular training of staff. The system, made by Virage Simulation costs almost $300,000. (Blair McBride photo)

 

