Trans Mountain seeks permanent injunction against protesters in court

Trans Mountain has faced fierce opposition in its efforts to complete construction at two terminals

A lawyer for Trans Mountain says an anti-pipeline activist showed up at a work site in Burnaby, after a judge ordered an interim injunction on Friday.

Maureen Killoran told the B.C. Supreme Court the woman was given a written order when she came up to a gate at the Burnaby Terminal on Monday but responded that she wanted to get arrested.

Trans Mountain was granted the interim injunction as it tries to prevent protesters from blocking two work sites.

PHOTOS: Rival protests highlight B.C.’s divide over pipeline project

Killoran says the RCMP arrived and spoke with the unidentified woman who was joined by three other protesters but they all left the terminal.

Trans Mountain has faced fierce opposition in its efforts to complete construction at two terminals.

Protesters have packed the courtroom as the company seeks a permanent injunction against blockades after the current order expires today.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Alaska State Troopers say recovery of B.C. climber too dangerous
Next story
B.C. Interior teacher suspended one week

Just Posted

Pot proposal lights up passion

Decker Lake residents want answers from medical marijuana developers

Homes for student teachers sought

School district hopes hospitality will result in filling job openings

B.C.’s north heats up to record highs

Bella Bella, Masset, Prince Rupert and the Cassiar Area all broke records

Former mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Luke Strimbold faces 24 sex-related charges from alleged incidents in October 2015 to November 2017

Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce names new executive, board

Business organization held its annual general meeting March 7

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

‘This may have crossed the line’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. Interior teacher suspended one week

A teacher from the Cariboo Chilcotin will have to take a course in creating a positive learning environment before she can return to teach

Trans Mountain seeks permanent injunction against protesters in court

Trans Mountain has faced fierce opposition in its efforts to complete construction at two terminals

B.C. dropped from North America bid for World Cup soccer

Security, B.C. Place upgrade costs unknown, Tourism Minister Lisa Beare says

UPDATED: Alaska State Troopers say recovery of B.C. climber too dangerous

Too dangerous for state troopers to recover remains

B.C. teacher suspended for lecture on cross-dressing, making student cry

Tami Lynne Chechotko was suspended for two days without pay

Dog dies after airline worker has it placed in overhead bin

United Airlines has taken full responsibility for the tragedy

Increased snowpack, lots of rain boost B.C. flooding risk

Across the province, snowpacks are sitting at an average of 119 per cent of normal level

Most Read