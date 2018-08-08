TransCanada consults with Burns Lake residents

Locals provided feedback on proposed work camp locations

A total of 38 community members attended an open house in Burns Lake on July 24 to discuss the location of a new workforce camp in the Burns Lake area for the Costal GasLink pipeline. (TransCanada image)

TransCanada’s Coastal GasLink Pipeline Limited has recently consulted with local residents to find the best location for a new workforce camp in the Burns Lake area.

Earlier this year the pipeline proponent abandoned its plans to build a camp at a proposed site near the shores of Tchesinkut Lake after public feedback revealed overwhelming opposition. Topping the list of concerns was the potential for water pollution and drainage issues, as well as increased traffic on Hwy. 35 between Burns Lake and Tchesinkut Lake.

READ MORE: TransCanada abandons plans for Tchesinkut Lake site

Since Civeo Corporation announced a partnership with Stellat’en First Nation earlier this summer to supply a workforce camp in the Burns Lake area, TransCanada has been choosing a camp location that takes public feedback into account.

TransCanada, the Village of Burns Lake and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) jointly facilitated an open house and presentation in Burns Lake on July 24, 2018 to discuss potential sites. The event allowed the 38 community members in attendance to provide input to their local government and TransCanada.

“The discussion was very positive, with community members asking questions and providing constructive feedback,” said Kiel Giddens, a spokesperson for TransCanada. “Much of the discussion was focused on the considerations required for a camp location in town versus outside of town.”

Options for proposed sites included:

– Option one: located within the village, on the east side of the municipality near the area known as Industrial Park.

– Option two: located within the village beside Save On Foods.

– Option three: located within Electoral Area E of the RDBN on Hwy. 35.

– Option four: located within Electoral Area E of the RDBN on Crown Lands on Seven Mile Forest Service Road (FSR).

– Option five: located within Electoral Area B of the RDBN on un-surveyed Crown lands on Seven Mile FSR.

Community members were given comment forms and had the opportunity to indicate their preferred site option. Coastal GasLink will now use the public feedback to support its decision process.

“A decision will be made in close consultation with the RDBN and Village of Burns Lake,” added Giddens.

The Coastal GasLink pipeline project is an approximately 670-km pipeline from the Dawson Creek area to the west coast of B.C. Construction is planned to start as early as 2019 pending a final investment decision from LNG Canada’s joint venture; the timing of this decision is expected later in 2018.

The work camp is proposed to house up to 600 people at peak construction, for a two-year period.

 

TransCanada consults with Burns Lake residents

